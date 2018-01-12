$10 Playstation Store Voucher Check Your Notifications

Jump to content

The gang discovers the joys of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, watches a lot of movies, and shamelessly adds a Battlegrounds mode.

By Flash Strife, Today, 03:22 AM

Flash Strife

Posted Today, 03:22 AM

Didn't see a topic for this. Just turned on my PS4 and saw I got a $10 voucher to use in the playstation store. It's most likely a targeted offer. First time I get anything from Sony though I did just get a PS4 last month so that may be why. Says it expires on the 31st so redeem it while you can. Can use it with the current sales going on to pick up a game or 2 for free.

doug_brit

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

Your about to break some hearts.


SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 03:36 AM

Didn't get one, currently mailing a turd filled package to Sony's CEO


Flash Strife

Posted Today, 03:40 AM

I've had it happen to me enough times with those discount codes and stuff so I know. =(

Still worth getting the word out since not everyone turns on their systems frequently and they might miss out. Also the current sale makes it even better.

Supposedly they started sending them out earlier this week or so and I just got mine 2 hours ago so maybe keep checking in on it?

spoderman

Posted Today, 03:43 AM

Still worth getting the word out since not everyone turns on their systems frequently and they might miss out. Also the current sale makes it even better.

Most of the best sales ended before the new sales started this week.. so you missed nearly all of the noteworthy ones. Anyway, there was already a thread like this the last time people were getting new PS4s, which was mostly during black friday.

Flash Strife

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

Yup, saw the older thread from a month or 2 ago but googled the offer and saw this current offer started recently. Also most of the good sales might be gone but I'm a simple man, I see Momodora for $5, I buy it.

Jhingles

Posted Today, 04:07 AM

Heart: broken :(
