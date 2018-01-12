$10 Playstation Store Voucher Check Your Notifications
Posted Today, 03:22 AM
Posted Today, 03:30 AM
Your about to break some hearts.
Posted Today, 03:36 AM
Didn't get one, currently mailing a turd filled package to Sony's CEO
Posted Today, 03:40 AM
I've had it happen to me enough times with those discount codes and stuff so I know. =(
Still worth getting the word out since not everyone turns on their systems frequently and they might miss out. Also the current sale makes it even better.
Supposedly they started sending them out earlier this week or so and I just got mine 2 hours ago so maybe keep checking in on it?
Posted Today, 03:43 AM
Most of the best sales ended before the new sales started this week.. so you missed nearly all of the noteworthy ones. Anyway, there was already a thread like this the last time people were getting new PS4s, which was mostly during black friday.
Posted Today, 03:57 AM
Yup, saw the older thread from a month or 2 ago but googled the offer and saw this current offer started recently. Also most of the good sales might be gone but I'm a simple man, I see Momodora for $5, I buy it.
Posted Today, 04:07 AM