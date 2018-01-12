$10 Playstation Store Voucher Check Your Notifications

Posted Today, 03:22 AM

Didn't see a topic for this. Just turned on my PS4 and saw I got a $10 voucher to use in the playstation store. It's most likely a targeted offer. First time I get anything from Sony though I did just get a PS4 last month so that may be why. Says it expires on the 31st so redeem it while you can. Can use it with the current sales going on to pick up a game or 2 for free.

