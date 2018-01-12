Jump to content

CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

(PS4) Persona 5, Nier Automata 23.99 GCU Bestbuy.com

By Mishimaryu, Yesterday, 06:04 PM

Mishimaryu  

Mishimaryu

Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM

Both for PS4 use store pickup for additional $1 off!

P5

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5580004

Nier

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4746900

MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 06:17 PM

Wonder for how long because $10 off codes should go out Sunday...

plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

Wonder for how long because $10 off codes should go out Sunday...


Till sunday, it’s a weekly price
CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Yesterday, 11:42 PM

Good lookin' out, OP! Was still able to return unopened copy of Nier from last week's GameStop sale so P5 essentially came out to $17.50.

Gore  

Gore

Posted Today, 12:34 AM

Yum! May have to jump on the Nier Automata.

 

Still would like to get Nier.


Abeja  

Abeja

Posted Today, 12:49 AM

Wonder for how long because $10 off codes should go out Sunday...

Are you talking about the buy $150 in gift cards, and get a 15 code?


Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 12:56 AM

Are you talking about the buy $150 in gift cards, and get a 15 code?

No, he’s talking about the in-store pickup $10 certs that go out on the 14th.

Havok83  

Havok83

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Are you talking about the buy $150 in gift cards, and get a 15 code?

spend $10 in instore pickup, get $10 code


Abeja  

Abeja

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

Ah, ok, I had forgotten about those. I think I have one coming.


PsychoKilla666  

PsychoKilla666

Posted Today, 02:57 AM

Till sunday, it’s a weekly price

Isn't it usually until end of day Saturday and Sunday is new sales week?
tearsintherain  

tearsintherain

Posted Today, 03:24 AM

Isn't it usually until end of day Saturday and Sunday is new sales week?

correct, these games will not be this price sunday

 

best buy & target - ad prices run sunday to saturday

gamestop - ad prices run wed to tuesday

walmart - who cares


Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 03:38 AM

I'm not home until late Sunday. If I order this now for store pickup, will I be charged extra when picking up later during the week since prices change after Saturday?

baboonfreak  

baboonfreak

Posted Today, 03:39 AM

I'm not home until late Sunday. If I order this now for store pickup, will I be charged extra when picking up later during the week since prices change after Saturday?

No you'll get it for the price you paid upon ordering it.


CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Today, 03:41 AM

No you'll get it for the price you paid upon ordering it.


^this

My card was charged when the order became "ready for pickup"
