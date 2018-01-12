(PS4) Persona 5, Nier Automata 23.99 GCU Bestbuy.com
Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM
P5
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5580004
Nier
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=4746900
Posted Yesterday, 06:17 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM
Wonder for how long because $10 off codes should go out Sunday...
Till sunday, it’s a weekly price
Posted Yesterday, 11:42 PM
Both for PS4 use store pickup for additional $1 off!
Good lookin' out, OP! Was still able to return unopened copy of Nier from last week's GameStop sale so P5 essentially came out to $17.50.
Posted Today, 12:34 AM
Yum! May have to jump on the Nier Automata.
Still would like to get Nier.
Posted Today, 12:49 AM
Are you talking about the buy $150 in gift cards, and get a 15 code?
Posted Today, 12:56 AM
No, he’s talking about the in-store pickup $10 certs that go out on the 14th.
Posted Today, 12:57 AM
spend $10 in instore pickup, get $10 code
Posted Today, 01:01 AM
Ah, ok, I had forgotten about those. I think I have one coming.
Posted Today, 02:57 AM
Isn't it usually until end of day Saturday and Sunday is new sales week?
Posted Today, 03:24 AM
correct, these games will not be this price sunday
best buy & target - ad prices run sunday to saturday
gamestop - ad prices run wed to tuesday
walmart - who cares
Posted Today, 03:38 AM
Posted Today, 03:39 AM
I'm not home until late Sunday. If I order this now for store pickup, will I be charged extra when picking up later during the week since prices change after Saturday?
No you'll get it for the price you paid upon ordering it.
Posted Today, 03:41 AM
No you'll get it for the price you paid upon ordering it.
^this
My card was charged when the order became "ready for pickup"