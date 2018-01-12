Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

Best Buy Ad 1/14-1/20

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 08:52 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1698 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

New Releases:

  • :ps4: Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition $39.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :switch: Rocket League: Collector's Edition $39.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :ps4: Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory $59.99 (Available Friday)
  • :3ds: Kirby: Battle Royale $39.99 (Available Friday)

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $14.99 Save $15
  • :3ds: Mario Kart 7 $19.99 Save $10
  • :3ds: New Super Mario Bros 2 $19.99 Save $10
  • :3ds: Super Mario 3D Land $19.99 Save $10
  • :3ds: Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga $29.99 Save $10

Xbox:

  • Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle $299.99 (Includes 3-Months of Xbox Live and 3-Months of Xbox Game Pass)
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Buy 3 Months of Xbox Live and get 3 Months Free
  • Power A Xbox One Dual Charging Station $24.99 Save $5

Switch:

  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console $299.99
  • Nintendo Switch Starter Kit $19.99 Save $5

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Blade Runner 2049 $24.99
  • Blade Runner 2049 Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
  • Blade Runner 2049 4K $29.99
  • Blade Runner 2049 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Blade Runner 2049 3D Only @ BB $29.99
  • Happy Death Day $19.99 Save $5
  • The Snowman $19.99 Save $5
  • Better Call Saul: Season Three $29.99

#2 TeamUnderdog   It's Not a Deal! It's a Steal! CAGiversary!   762 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

TeamUnderdog

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

Man Blade Runner is expensive. Worth it, but expensive.


#3 Pikagreg   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1680 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

Pikagreg

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

Anything about the new Ghibli movies? The last few waves were all $12.99 on release. 


#4 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12438 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM

Man Blade Runner is expensive. Worth it, but expensive.

Got mine preordered and I'm bummed it was basically a bomb at the box office. Really enjoyed that movie

 

Also isn't this the week we get our $10 in store pick up gift cards or whatever? Besides that Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga price is a Fuck yes for me this week.


#5 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   420 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM

Xb1s 1TB starter bundle come with a game too?

 

Still may not be worth it.


#6 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 PM

Thanks, Tyork.

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga is $40 base price. So is it $19.99 (save $20) or $29.99 (save $10)?

#7 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1698 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM

Anything about the new Ghibli movies? The last few waves were all $12.99 on release. 

They won't be in stores.

 

Xb1s 1TB starter bundle come with a game too?

 

Still may not be worth it.

They don't need to include a game with Game Pass having nearly 150 games. ;)

 

Thanks, Tyork.

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga is $40 base price. So is it $19.99 (save $20) or $29.99 (save $10)?

Oops. Good catch.


#8 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2421 Posts   Joined 3.1 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

Guess I'm using those $10 codes on Superstar Saga.


#9 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

$40 for Rocket League?  That's either a Switch-premium or the developers/publishers are tired of their success and being millionaires and want to move up to billionaire status.


#10 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1698 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

Unconfirmed but these are being featured along with the new Kirby and Mario Kart 7 and might also be $10 off:

  • :3ds: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • :3ds: The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
  • :3ds: Pokemon Ultra Moon
  • :3ds: Pokemon Ultra Sun
  • :3ds: Mario Party: The Top 100
  • :3ds: Metroid: Samus Returns
  • :3ds: Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  • :3ds: Super Smash Bros 3DS

#11 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

when are we supposed to receive the free 10 dollars for store pickup from last month, is it next week? thanks


#12 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM

when are we supposed to receive the free 10 dollars for store pickup from last month, is it next week? thanks

Supposed to be starting the 14th.

#13 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1223 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM

Guess I'm using those $10 codes on Superstar Saga.


I bet it’ll be one per order/item.

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

#14 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2421 Posts   Joined 3.1 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

I bet it’ll be one per order/item.

Thought it was said that they'll just be gift card codes.


#15 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1698 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 10:10 PM

It will probably be the same E-Gift Cards they gave out with the Google Home Mini.


#16 damonoxide   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   53 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

damonoxide

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

So will Borderlands be $11.99 with GCU? I finally got a sub a couple weeks ago and not sure how it works yet. What's the minimum for free shipping? Nearest store is a good way away so I'll mostly be shopping online.

#17 EvilTrovis   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

EvilTrovis

Posted Today, 12:23 AM

So will Borderlands be $11.99 with GCU? I finally got a sub a couple weeks ago and not sure how it works yet. What's the minimum for free shipping? Nearest store is a good way away so I'll mostly be shopping online.

Yes. GCU gives you 20% off of their advertised price, so Borderlands will be $11.99.

 

I'm assuming you're just a regular My Best Buy member, so minimum for free shipping is $35. If you are Elite or Elite Plus, there is no minimum.


#18 Akasha  

Akasha

Posted Today, 12:33 AM

Do you happen to have next weeks full ad? Trying to see what 4K TV's they'll have on sale next week before I decide if I want to go with this weeks sale.


#19 damonoxide   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   53 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

damonoxide

Posted Today, 12:44 AM

Yes. GCU gives you 20% off of their advertised price, so Borderlands will be $11.99.

I'm assuming you're just a regular My Best Buy member, so minimum for free shipping is $35. If you are Elite or Elite Plus, there is no minimum.


Thanks for the info. Yeah, just a regular member. Was higher once, when I lived near to one, but that was a long time ago now.

What's it take to get that? Is it dollars spent in a year or is it a paid membership like GCU, or...?

#20 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1802 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 12:48 AM

Thanks for the info. Yeah, just a regular member. Was higher once, when I lived near to one, but that was a long time ago now.

What's it take to get that? Is it dollars spent in a year or is it a paid membership like GCU, or...?

Dollars spent per year. 1500 for Elite & 3500 for Elite Plus.


#21 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1698 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

Do you happen to have next weeks full ad? Trying to see what 4K TV's they'll have on sale next week before I decide if I want to go with this weeks sale.

Do you have a model in mind? There's 20+ TVs in the ad and I'm not typing them all out...


#22 Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

Do you have a model in mind? There's 20+ TVs in the ad and I'm not typing them all out...

 

Sony X900E and the Sony X930E. Please. If you don't mind. 


:xb1: Mafia III Deluxe Edition, brand new/unused season pass code, for $30. XBL credit or cash. PM me if interested.

#23 Metadeath  

Metadeath

Posted Today, 01:36 AM

Do you have a model in mind? There's 20+ TVs in the ad and I'm not typing them all out...


Any info on price drops past 2699 on the LG oled65b7p or c7p?

#24 Keen314   CAGsiversary! CAGiversary!   964 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Keen314

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

Tyrok, many thanks. Any discount on OG Blade Runner 4K blu-rays?

#25 Akasha  

Akasha

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

Do you have a model in mind? There's 20+ TVs in the ad and I'm not typing them all out...

Pretty much any 55in 4k TV. Just trying to find a good price on any model for that size and resolution. So far most are capping at $399 so anything in that price range.


#26 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1169 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 04:38 AM

<p>

Unconfirmed but these are being featured along with the new Kirby and Mario Kart 7 and might also be $10 off:

  • :3ds: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • :3ds: The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
  • :3ds: Pokemon Ultra Moon
  • :3ds: Pokemon Ultra Sun
  • :3ds: Mario Party: The Top 100
  • :3ds: Metroid: Samus Returns
  • :3ds: Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  • :3ds: Super Smash Bros 3DS

Metroid Time, thanks for posting.
