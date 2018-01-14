49" LG 4K with HDR $169 at Walmart
Literally every store in like a 100 mile radius is out of stock except one that is about 20 minutes away and says they have 3.......basically every other Brickseek related Walmart clearance I searched for has been a bust, so not sure if want to get dressed in the snow and ice to check....
Note the UJ6300 rated pretty unfavorably on rtings so I can't imagine the 6200 would be an improvement. https://www.rtings.c...views/lg/uj6300
Eagle River is beautiful, you just have to watch out for moose.
Figures it’s in someplace where Hell has already frozen over.
I bought this TV ju6300 43" during black Friday and it's a great TV. Has hdr10 and lots of various options for different picture quality. Sound is also good. It's a great entry level 4k TV. It's a tad thick but it's also a entry level 4k TV.
Note the UJ6300 rated pretty unfavorably on rtings so I can't imagine the 6200 would be an improvement. https://www.rtings.c...views/lg/uj6300
lol geeez the fact that there's a huge clearance sign on it & yet there's more than 1 left & a miracle in itself lol....
I thought the only way people could get tvs at such low prices is if the stores' employees forgot to tag it as clearance lol