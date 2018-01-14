Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * - - - 3 votes

49" LG 4K with HDR $169 at Walmart

By Bill Bonney, Today, 12:26 AM

#1 Bill Bonney   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   23 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Bill Bonney

Posted Today, 12:26 AM

For those looking to upgrade to 4k gaming.20180113_133305.jpg

#2 Dthruking   CAG Veteran Trading Timeout - Under Review   250 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Dthruking

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

This has to be VERY YMMV


#3 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   834 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Today, 12:28 AM

Got an item number for brick seek?

#4 Dthruking   CAG Veteran Trading Timeout - Under Review   250 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

Dthruking

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

6084f5b1f713368284aadb5e53221af0.png


#5 Bill Bonney   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   23 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Bill Bonney

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

Yeah I couldn't pass this up. Not my main TV, this will go in the bedroom.

#6 runthejewels  

runthejewels

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

I'm not even gonna try.

#7 Bill Bonney   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   23 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Bill Bonney

Posted Today, 12:33 AM

BTW I'm in Eagle River, Alaska outside of Anchorage. Screenshot_20180113-153123.png

#8 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6710 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Figures it’s in someplace where Hell has already frozen over. :)

#9 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11110 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

Literally every store in like a 100 mile radius is out of stock except one that is about 20 minutes away and says they have 3.......basically every other Brickseek related Walmart clearance I searched for has been a bust, so not sure if want to get dressed in the snow and ice to check....


848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#10 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

This was posted on SD a while ago. Good luck.

#11 crazedracerguy   Guitar Slinger! CAGiversary!   5491 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

crazedracerguy

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

Mine has them in stock, but at 249... Probably still a good deal - especially since it’s actually available...

#12 mitch079   Don't be a moron! CAGiversary!   12578 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

mitch079

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

Note the UJ6300 rated pretty unfavorably on rtings so I can't imagine the 6200 would be an improvement.  https://www.rtings.c...views/lg/uj6300


#13 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

Figures it’s in someplace where Hell has already frozen over. :)

Eagle River is beautiful, you just have to watch out for moose.

#14 wakkawakka   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   342 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

wakkawakka

Posted Today, 01:50 AM

Note the UJ6300 rated pretty unfavorably on rtings so I can't imagine the 6200 would be an improvement. https://www.rtings.c...views/lg/uj6300

I bought this TV ju6300 43" during black Friday and it's a great TV. Has hdr10 and lots of various options for different picture quality. Sound is also good. It's a great entry level 4k TV. It's a tad thick but it's also a entry level 4k TV.

#15 hotwheels68  

hotwheels68

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

6300 has the best input lag for a TV on Rtings so far. I can't find anything on the 6200, but I don't expect it to be worse.

#16 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4200 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 02:06 AM

Is it a good model for gaming?

#17 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 02:57 AM

Says there are a few at a local store but not available for pickup so I highly doubt it. Will check tomorrow when I'm picking up another tv lol

#18 ~starlight~   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1000 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

~starlight~

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

lol geeez the fact that there's a huge clearance sign on it & yet there's more than 1 left & a miracle in itself lol....

I thought the only way people could get tvs at such low prices is if the stores' employees forgot to tag it as clearance lol


