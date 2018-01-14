Fry's Ads 1/14-20

Posted Today, 05:41 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$7.19 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $8.99 (1/13)

Dr. Mario Amiibo Figure



$7.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $9.99 (1/13)

Yoshi Amiibo Figure



$10.36 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $12.95 (1/13)

Daisy Amiibo Figure

Mega Man Amiibo Figure

Pikachu Amiibo Figure

Waluigi Amiibo Figure



$13.59 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $16.99 (1/13)

Green Yarn Yoshi Amiibo Figure



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Pokemon: Ultra Moon

Pokemon: Ultra Sun



$149.99

White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$19.99

Kingdom Hearts HD II.8: Final Chapter Prologue

World of Final Fantasy



$24.99

Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix



$29.99

Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset ($49.99 - $20 MiR)

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset



$39.99

Destiny 2

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (Avail. Tue.)



$49.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

South Park: The Fracture But Whole



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$129.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



less than $399.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $399.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR



$449.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console: Limited Edition w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II



Switch



$4.99

Traveler Protection Pack



$14.99

Emio Charge Dock



$19.99

Pokken Tournament Pro Pad



$29.99

Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset ($49.99 - $20 MiR)

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset

MXGP 3



$46.99

The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame



$49.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$54.99

Doom



XBox One



$29.99

Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset ($49.99 - $20 MiR)

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset



$39.99

Destiny 2



$49.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

South Park: The Fracture But Whole



$59.99

Forza Motorsport 7



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$99.99

Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$149

Elite Wireless Controller



$159

Razer Wolverine Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ additional Wireless Controller, Halo Wars 2



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



PC



$19.99

Speedlink Lamia Gaming Keyboard



$29.99

Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset ($49.99 - $20 MiR)

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset



$39.99

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Speedlink Omnivi Core Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$69.99

Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition



$79.99

Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$129.99

Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Controller



Miscellaneous



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Old Skool AV to HDMI Converter



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Sega Genesis Classic Game Console



$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.99 (1/13)

Super RetroTRIO Console



$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $79.99 (1/13)

Sure Shot HD Big Buck Hunter Pro Console



Blu-Ray



$2.99

22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)

Big

Bull Durham

City Slickers

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Fantastic 4 (2015)

The Fifth Element

The Good Shepherd

Hoosiers

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Licence To Kill

Men of Honor

The Pink Panther (2006)

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)

Robots (Blu+DVD)

Taken 3

There's Something About Mary

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)



$4.99

Anastasia/FernGully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina

The Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)

Broken City

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

Fiddler on the Roof

The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball

Quigley Down Under



$9.99

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)



$12.99

Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)

Extreme Nature Collection (4K)



$14.99

Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)

Battleship (4K+Blu)

Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$18.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

Get Out (4K+Blu)

King Kong (2005) (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

Sing (4K+Blu)

Split (4K+Blu)



DVD



$8.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (1/13) / $9.99

Ballers: The Complete 1st Season

Boardwalk Empire: The Complete 1st Season

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete 1st Season

Deadwood: The Complete 1st Season

Eastbound & Down: The Complete 1st Season

Girls: The Complete 1st Season

Rome: The Complete 1st Season

Sex and the City: The Complete 1st Season

Silicon Valley: The Complete 1st Season

The Sopranos: The Complete 1st Season

True Blood: The Complete 1st Season

The Wire: The Complete 1st Season

