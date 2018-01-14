Fry's Ads 1/14-20

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$7.19 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $8.99 (1/13)
Dr. Mario Amiibo Figure
$7.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $9.99 (1/13)
Yoshi Amiibo Figure
$10.36 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $12.95 (1/13)
Daisy Amiibo Figure
Mega Man Amiibo Figure
Pikachu Amiibo Figure
Waluigi Amiibo Figure
$13.59 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $16.99 (1/13)
Green Yarn Yoshi Amiibo Figure
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Pokemon: Ultra Moon
Pokemon: Ultra Sun
$149.99
White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$19.99
Kingdom Hearts HD II.8: Final Chapter Prologue
World of Final Fantasy
$24.99
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
$29.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset ($49.99 - $20 MiR)
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
$39.99
Destiny 2
Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (Avail. Tue.)
$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
South Park: The Fracture But Whole
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
less than $399.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
$449.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console: Limited Edition w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II
Switch
$4.99
Traveler Protection Pack
$14.99
Emio Charge Dock
$19.99
Pokken Tournament Pro Pad
$29.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset ($49.99 - $20 MiR)
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
MXGP 3
$46.99
The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame
$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$54.99
Doom
XBox One
$29.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset ($49.99 - $20 MiR)
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
$39.99
Destiny 2
$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
South Park: The Fracture But Whole
$59.99
Forza Motorsport 7
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$99.99
Hori Overdrive Racing Wheel
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$149
Elite Wireless Controller
$159
Razer Wolverine Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ additional Wireless Controller, Halo Wars 2
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
PC
$19.99
Speedlink Lamia Gaming Keyboard
$29.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset ($49.99 - $20 MiR)
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
$39.99
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
Speedlink Omnivi Core Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$69.99
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition
$79.99
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$129.99
Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Controller
Miscellaneous
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Old Skool AV to HDMI Converter
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.99 (1/13)
Super RetroTRIO Console
$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $79.99 (1/13)
Sure Shot HD Big Buck Hunter Pro Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Big
Bull Durham
City Slickers
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Fantastic 4 (2015)
The Fifth Element
The Good Shepherd
Hoosiers
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Licence To Kill
Men of Honor
The Pink Panther (2006)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Taken 3
There's Something About Mary
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (?)
$4.99
Anastasia/FernGully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina
The Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Broken City
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Fiddler on the Roof
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
Quigley Down Under
$9.99
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
$12.99
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
$14.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Battleship (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$18.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
King Kong (2005) (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
DVD
$8.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (1/13) / $9.99
Ballers: The Complete 1st Season
Boardwalk Empire: The Complete 1st Season
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete 1st Season
Deadwood: The Complete 1st Season
Eastbound & Down: The Complete 1st Season
Girls: The Complete 1st Season
Rome: The Complete 1st Season
Sex and the City: The Complete 1st Season
Silicon Valley: The Complete 1st Season
The Sopranos: The Complete 1st Season
True Blood: The Complete 1st Season
The Wire: The Complete 1st Season
