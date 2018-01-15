Plantronics Rig 800LX SE for Xbox One And Windows - Dolby Atmos - $75 (50% off!) $74.99 @ Bestbuy.com
Thanks for the heads up.
What a great use for that $30 of holiday credits. Brings your $150 headphones down to nearly $50. 2/3rds off for what are supposed to be great quality headphones, plus an extra $15 for the Atmos code is an amazing deal.
I can corroborate these are excellent headsets.
I was tired of using cheap chat headsets for multiplayer and had certificates to burn. I was looking for something wireless and high rated. After researching price point and features, I purchased a pair for full price in October and they have been great. I haven't even installed the Atmos software - I had misplaced the insert and only just recently found it.
Personally, I find it amusing that I purchased it on the first day of the holiday return window, and that window closed yesterday.
No regerts.
Anyone have an informed opinion with no bias on which one is better?
I’ll be running Atmos and prefer open but closed is fine.
Hey buddy! My return window closed yesterday as well as I was just informed by the chat representative that's why I almost felt so bad while I was trying to get refund. I asked nicely if she could help me out and do a one-time exception. The agent asked the supervisor and I was granted the refund. Go chat with them! Be nice and be courteous. You might get it, like I did. Good luck!
Picked one up, thank you. Should be getting some reward certificates in a few days but I doubt this deal will last that long.
Very tempted, though I don't do a lot of multiplayer gaming and I could probably just plug my nice Sennheiser headphones into my controller and pay for the Atmos license. Ugh. I'm torn.
Also available for PS4 CAG's as well.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5923413
Also available for PS4 CAG's as well.
Geez! I was just wondering if I should get a USB switch so I don't have to plug / unplug on my Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Now I'm thinking if I should just get a PS4 version instead of a USB switch...
Ordered one. Apparently just in time. Showing as no longer available for shipping.
Geez! I was just wondering if I should get a USB switch so I don't have to plug / unplug on my Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Now I'm thinking if I should just get a PS4 version instead of a USB switch...
doesn't look like PS4 one has Atmos included, just FYI.
you can buy separately for $15 if needed
doesn't look like PS4 one has Atmos included, just FYI.
you can buy separately for $15 if needed
Yeah, I noticed that after I posted. Still not bad at 50% off. Think the Dolby Atmos functionality is what makes them an even sweeter deal for X1 players.
also according plantronics from amazon q's:
Please don't hesitate to contact us at www.plantronics.com/support if you have any other questions!
doesn't look like PS4 one has Atmos included, just FYI.
you can buy separately for $15 if needed
Well, that's the thing though, the PS4 doesn't have Dolby Atmos support on its own so I am already aware that the PS4 version (the HS) doesn't have the access code. I'm just really happy with how it sounds like on my Xbox One X even with games that are not Atmos compatible that I want to be able to use the same headset for PS4.
Apparently, the Xbox version does work with the PS4, but it is limited. The headset buttons won't work and Atmos is obviously a no go.
Lol, I'd still call or visit the store. Can't hurt to try.
Yeah... I gave in and bought the HS version as well. Now I have full PS4 support. No more problem on trying to hook up my LX to the PS4 as well. Let this be a testament of how good I think these headsets are.
can i use these to get audio from my media player viewing? i don't do online gaming much but i want something which i can wear while watching video content from usb/youtube etc,
OMG! I am happy I bought the HS before they raised the price back up to $150! Hahah! I hope everyone who wanted the headset got in on the deal before they changed the price / went out of stock.
can i use these to get audio from my media player viewing? i don't do online gaming much but i want something which i can wear while watching video content from usb/youtube etc,
It does! It also works on streaming videos and UHD discs.
OMG! I am happy I bought the HS before they raised the price back up to $150! Hahah! I hope everyone who wanted the headset got in on the deal before they changed the price / went out of stock.
I was debating to get the 2nd one, damn.
not available for shipping anymore :(
Not 1 within 100 miles of me either.
I was debating to get the 2nd one, damn.
At least you got an LX! With the Dolby Atmos access code, it's the better of the two anyway.
How does it work with the switch? I also have both consoles.
How does it work with the switch? I also have both consoles.
A USB peripheral switch like https://www.amazon.c...ster_B00N9UR9D4. Two caveats:
1. The controls on the headset won't work and you'll need to set the volume etc on the PS4 menu itself.
2. The remote for that switch (or any other usb peripheral switches that I've seen - and I've searched far and wide) are not wireless.
So if those bother you as much as it does me but can still live with those caveats then have at it. I haven't tried it personally but I read somewhere that has an LX used a USB peripheral switch to use it for both Xbox One & PS4.
