Plantronics Rig 800LX SE for Xbox One And Windows - Dolby Atmos - $75 (50% off!) $74.99 @ Bestbuy.com

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

I can corroborate these are excellent headsets.

I was tired of using cheap chat headsets for multiplayer and had certificates to burn. I was looking for something wireless and high rated. After researching price point and features, I purchased a pair for full price in October and they have been great. I haven't even installed the Atmos software - I had misplaced the insert and only just recently found it.

Personally, I find it amusing that I purchased it on the first day of the holiday return window, and that window closed yesterday.

No regerts.