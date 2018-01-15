Jump to content

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

Plantronics Rig 800LX SE for Xbox One And Windows - Dolby Atmos - $75 (50% off!) $74.99 @ Bestbuy.com

By FuzzRaven, Today, 01:52 PM

FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

This is one of the best gaming headset I've ever owned and I bought it for $150 just a few weeks ago, just got my price match refund before I posted this. It was worth it when I paid $150 and so much more now that I only paid $75 with my refund. The Dolby Atmos license comes as a prepaid voucher included that gives you access to your MS account (for Xbox One & Windows). All you have to do is download the Dolby Access app. Trust me, the sound quality is really good and the Atmos support is a game changer. It also works on movies, Netflix has Atmos compatible movies like Bright and Death Note. Also watching Dark (German Netflix show) with English dub in Atmos! Enjoy!
 

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 02:04 PM

Thanks for the heads up! This is awfully tempting.

frosty47  

frosty47

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

thanks for the HU, this is VERY VERY tempting

jimbobvaquero  

jimbobvaquero

Posted Today, 02:33 PM

Thanks for the heads up.

 

What a great use for that $30 of holiday credits. Brings your $150 headphones down to nearly $50. 2/3rds off for what are supposed to be great quality headphones, plus an extra $15 for the Atmos code is an amazing deal.


Kojubat  

Kojubat

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

I can corroborate these are excellent headsets.

 

I was tired of using cheap chat headsets for multiplayer and had certificates to burn. I was looking for something wireless and high rated. After researching price point and features, I purchased a pair for full price in October and they have been great. I haven't even installed the Atmos software - I had misplaced the insert and only just recently found it.

 

Personally, I find it amusing that I purchased it on the first day of the holiday return window, and that window closed yesterday.

 

No regerts.


thelwig14  

thelwig14

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

I just bought the Sennheiser Game One but haven’t opened them.

Anyone have an informed opinion with no bias on which one is better?

I’ll be running Atmos and prefer open but closed is fine.

FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

Hey buddy! My return window closed yesterday as well as I was just informed by the chat representative that's why I almost felt so bad while I was trying to get refund. I asked nicely if she could help me out and do a one-time exception. The agent asked the supervisor and I was granted the refund. Go chat with them! Be nice and be courteous. You might get it, like I did. Good luck!


Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

Picked one up, thank you. Should be getting some reward certificates in a few days but I doubt this deal will last that long. 


Kotor15  

Kotor15

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Picked one up after chasing them over two stores that supposedly had them. People are grabbing them up quickly!

easper  

easper

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Very tempted, though I don't do a lot of multiplayer gaming and I could probably just plug my nice Sennheiser headphones into my controller and pay for the Atmos license. Ugh. I'm torn.


OL DIRTY  

OL DIRTY

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

Also available for PS4 CAG's as well.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5923413


FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

Also available for PS4 CAG's as well.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5923413

Geez! I was just wondering if I should get a USB switch so I don't have to plug / unplug on my Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Now I'm thinking if I should just get a PS4 version instead of a USB switch...


easper  

easper

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

Ordered one. Apparently just in time. Showing as no longer available for shipping.


ck0  

ck0

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

Geez! I was just wondering if I should get a USB switch so I don't have to plug / unplug on my Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Now I'm thinking if I should just get a PS4 version instead of a USB switch...

doesn't look like PS4 one has Atmos included, just FYI.  

 

you can buy separately for $15 if needed


OL DIRTY  

OL DIRTY

Posted Today, 04:00 PM

doesn't look like PS4 one has Atmos included, just FYI.  

 

you can buy separately for $15 if needed

 

Yeah, I noticed that after I posted.  Still not bad at 50% off.  Think the Dolby Atmos functionality is what makes them an even sweeter deal for X1 players.


ck0  

ck0

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

also according plantronics from amazon q's:

 

 

Answer:
Hello Samer, our RIG 800HS is compatible with Sony's Playstation 4, Playstation 4 Slim and Playstation 4 Pro and won't work on Microsoft Xbox One consoles. Our RIG 800HX is the model that will work with the Xbox One and Xbox One S.
Please don't hesitate to contact us at www.plantronics.com/support if you have any other questions!

FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

doesn't look like PS4 one has Atmos included, just FYI.  

 

you can buy separately for $15 if needed

Well, that's the thing though, the PS4 doesn't have Dolby Atmos support on its own so I am already aware that the PS4 version (the HS) doesn't have the access code. I'm just really happy with how it sounds like on my Xbox One X even with games that are not Atmos compatible that I want to be able to use the same headset for PS4.


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 04:23 PM

Got the last one at my local BB. Thanks again, OP.

Boondock Saint  

Boondock Saint

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

Apparently, the Xbox version does work with the PS4, but it is limited. The headset buttons won't work and Atmos is obviously a no go. 


hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

Lol, I'd still call or visit the store. Can't hurt to try.

FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 04:29 PM

Yeah... I gave in and bought the HS version as well. Now I have full PS4 support. No more problem on trying to hook up my LX to the PS4 as well. Let this be a testament of how good I think these headsets are.


showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

can i use these to get audio from my media player viewing? i don't do online gaming much but i want something which i can wear while watching video content from usb/youtube etc, 


FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 04:32 PM

OMG! I am happy I bought the HS before they raised the price back up to $150! Hahah! I hope everyone who wanted the headset got in on the deal before they changed the price / went out of stock.


FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

can i use these to get audio from my media player viewing? i don't do online gaming much but i want something which i can wear while watching video content from usb/youtube etc, 

It does! It also works on streaming videos and UHD discs.


Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Today, 04:33 PM

OMG! I am happy I bought the HS before they raised the price back up to $150! Hahah! I hope everyone who wanted the headset got in on the deal before they changed the price / went out of stock.

I was debating to get the 2nd one, damn. 


MobileVortex  

MobileVortex

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

not available for shipping anymore :(

 

Not 1 within 100 miles of me either.


FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 04:40 PM

I was debating to get the 2nd one, damn. 

At least you got an LX! :D With the Dolby Atmos access code, it's the better of the two anyway.


Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 04:46 PM

Deal is dead.
Micadelic  

Micadelic

Posted Today, 04:51 PM

How does it work with the switch? I also have both consoles.


FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Today, 04:55 PM

How does it work with the switch? I also have both consoles.

A USB peripheral switch like https://www.amazon.c...ster_B00N9UR9D4. Two caveats:

 

1. The controls on the headset won't work and you'll need to set the volume etc on the PS4 menu itself.

2. The remote for that switch (or any other usb peripheral switches that I've seen - and I've searched far and wide) are not wireless.

 

So if those bother you as much as it does me but can still live with those caveats then have at it. I haven't tried it personally but I read somewhere that has an LX used a USB peripheral switch to use it for both Xbox One & PS4.


