(OOS) SNES Classic Amazon/ Gamestop $79.99
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2063 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:23 PM
https://m.gamestop.c...-edition/152771
Out of Stock at Amazon but link is below
https://www.amazon.c...roduct_details0
Out of Stock at Target but link below
https://www.target.c...093#lnk=sametab
Out of Stock at Wal-Mart but link below
https://www.walmart....ition/416541746
- RunningMan likes this
#2 bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary! 1195 Posts Joined 6.7 Years Ago
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:26 PM
#3 Nyaa~ CAGiversary! 20594 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:27 PM
Thought about it, but still meh.
#4
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:31 PM
Amazon removed it from my cart, reloaded the page and was able to add it and buy it!
#5
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:33 PM
76% claimed. Don't have one, but I'll pass.
#6 Nyaa~ CAGiversary! 20594 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:39 PM
#7
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:40 PM
Was on the fence, it went to 81% and I fell of the fence. Ordered it. :(
#8
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:47 PM
#9
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:52 PM
If you don't have one by now, you probably don't want one.
Or you don't want to spend $50 more than retail for it.
#10 Nyaa~ CAGiversary! 20594 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:54 PM
If you don't have one by now, you probably don't want one.
Pretty much the boat I was in.
But I did have some credit, so in the end, what the hell I guess?
Worst comes to worst, I'll just sell it for my money back.
#11 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 306 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:01 AM
Nintendo is delivering on its promises. Waiting on a NES Classic restock. Hopefully it will come packed with 2 controllers with longer cords.
#12
Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:02 AM
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5529 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:04 AM
Nintendo is delivering on its promises. Waiting on a NES Classic restock. Hopefully it will come packed with 2 controllers with longer cords.
Yeah, they may charge the SNES rate, but I think including two controllers is the better way to go(and what they should have done from the start).
#14 CAG Backlogger CAGiversary! 1634 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:59 AM
Have others previously on the waitlist manage to get a notification for more restock in the past? A little hope would be nice, I'm not banking on it ;D
#15 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 306 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 01:42 AM
Though I know it's no guarantee, I did manage to get on the waitlist (after it went OOS just before I had one click to finalize my order *sob* ).
Have others previously on the waitlist manage to get a notification for more restock in the past? A little hope would be nice, I'm not banking on it ;D
Yep, it's happened before.
- NeoGutsman likes this
#16
Posted 17 January 2018 - 01:50 AM
It's back up live on amazon
#17 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 306 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 02:03 AM
War is over folks.
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2063 Posts Joined 8.6 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 02:15 AM
#19 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3351 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:56 AM
- jedex and LonelyBacteria like this
#20 CAG Backlogger CAGiversary! 1634 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:59 AM
#21 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 7 Posts Joined 5.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 05:02 AM
#22 Meh. CAGiversary! 1522 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
#23 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 871 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:32 PM
Istocknow.com, seriously, if you haven't gotten one yet you either don't want one or live in North Dakota.
True.
Can't believe people are still having a hard time finding these.
Stock might be limited but I see at least 4 a week at local Best Buy and Targets.
I think I saw a single NES Classic when it was released.
- Camm likes this
#24
Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:33 PM
Dang, gone already? I was watching porn and missed it.
It was in stock much longer than 30 seconds though! *zing*
#25
Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:42 PM
> Add OOS to title: check
> Remove "IN STOCK NOW" from title: action pending
Don't mind me. Just complainin.
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#26 Chef CAGiversary! 2221 Posts Joined 4.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:55 PM
I ended up buying a US one from a local Best Buy and had a like new UK one listed in trading and got no bites. I ended up returning the US one and keeping the UK version because I didn't want both. Now people are still having issues finding one.
Makes no sense.
#27
Posted 17 January 2018 - 04:07 PM
Istocknow.com, seriously, if you haven't gotten one yet you either don't want one or live in North Dakota.
"If I can find it, everyone can find it."
What a self centered world view.
- TheCochese, LonelyBacteria and Larry Davis like this
#28 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5529 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 04:13 PM
Makes no sense.
It all depends on what region of the country you may be in, and how demand is in those areas. As stated below, just because someone has them in their area, doesn't mean others do in theirs.
"If I can find it, everyone can find it."
What a self centered world view.
#29 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 902 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 06:07 PM
I've never seen one on SoCal shelves, and certainly never seen a mountain of them like some photos. Although I'm sure I'd see more than a few if I went to Frank and Son's this weekend.
#30 Chef CAGiversary! 2221 Posts Joined 4.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 January 2018 - 06:12 PM
I've never seen one on SoCal shelves, and certainly never seen a mountain of them like some photos. Although I'm sure I'd see more than a few if I went to Frank and Son's this weekend.
Check Santa Clarita. They are always in stock there.