The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

(OOS) SNES Classic Amazon/ Gamestop $79.99

By TheLegendofTyler, Jan 16 2018 11:23 PM

#1 TheLegendofTyler

By TheLegendofTyler, Jan 16 2018 11:23 PM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:23 PM

Out of Stock at gamestop but Link below

https://m.gamestop.c...-edition/152771


Out of Stock at Amazon but link is below

https://www.amazon.c...roduct_details0

Out of Stock at Target but link below

https://www.target.c...093#lnk=sametab

Out of Stock at Wal-Mart but link below

https://www.walmart....ition/416541746
Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810

#2 CaptainButtlord

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:26 PM  

CaptainButtlord

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:26 PM

51% claimed

#3 Squarehard

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:27 PM  

Squarehard

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:27 PM

Thought about it, but still meh.


#4 Mobiletortoise  

Mobiletortoise

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:31 PM

Amazon removed it from my cart, reloaded the page and was able to add it and buy it! 


#5 JoeSaru  

JoeSaru

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:33 PM

76% claimed. Don't have one, but I'll pass.


#6 Squarehard

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:39 PM  

Squarehard

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:39 PM

#7 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:40 PM

Was on the fence, it went to 81% and I fell of the fence. Ordered it. :(


#8 Camm  

Camm

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:47 PM

If you don't have one by now, you probably don't want one.

#9 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:52 PM

If you don't have one by now, you probably don't want one.

Or you don't want to spend $50 more than retail for it.


#10 Squarehard

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:54 PM  

Squarehard

Posted 16 January 2018 - 11:54 PM

If you don't have one by now, you probably don't want one.

Pretty much the boat I was in.

 

But I did have some credit, so in the end, what the hell I guess?

 

Worst comes to worst, I'll just sell it for my money back.


#11 dkstariob

Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:01 AM  

dkstariob

Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:01 AM

Nintendo is delivering on its promises.  Waiting on a NES Classic restock.  Hopefully it will come packed with 2 controllers with longer cords.  


#12 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:02 AM

Went OOS during check out :(

#13 chrislaustin

Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:04 AM  

chrislaustin

Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:04 AM

Nintendo is delivering on its promises.  Waiting on a NES Classic restock.  Hopefully it will come packed with 2 controllers with longer cords.  

Yeah, they may charge the SNES rate, but I think including two controllers is the better way to go(and what they should have done from the start).


#14 NeoGutsman

Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:59 AM  

NeoGutsman

Posted 17 January 2018 - 12:59 AM

Though I know it's no guarantee, I did manage to get on the waitlist (after it went OOS just before I had one click to finalize my order *sob* :D).

Have others previously on the waitlist manage to get a notification for more restock in the past? A little hope would be nice, I'm not banking on it ;D

#15 dkstariob

Posted 17 January 2018 - 01:42 AM  

dkstariob

Posted 17 January 2018 - 01:42 AM

Though I know it's no guarantee, I did manage to get on the waitlist (after it went OOS just before I had one click to finalize my order *sob* :D).

Have others previously on the waitlist manage to get a notification for more restock in the past? A little hope would be nice, I'm not banking on it ;D

Yep, it's happened before.  


#16 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 17 January 2018 - 01:50 AM

It's back up live on amazon


#17 dkstariob

Posted 17 January 2018 - 02:03 AM  

dkstariob

Posted 17 January 2018 - 02:03 AM

War is over folks.  


#18 TheLegendofTyler

Posted 17 January 2018 - 02:15 AM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 17 January 2018 - 02:15 AM

Hopefully whoever wanted one got one. Seems to be dead now.
Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810

#19 miyamotorola

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:56 AM  

miyamotorola

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:56 AM

Dang, gone already? I was watching porn and missed it.

#20 NeoGutsman

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:59 AM  

NeoGutsman

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:59 AM

I didn't even get a notification :/ Well, congrats to those who did get it, though. I have a couple friends who can hopefully get me one this week, so I wish each of you also still hunting the best of luck!

#21 fanny469

Posted 17 January 2018 - 05:02 AM  

fanny469

Posted 17 January 2018 - 05:02 AM

Had one in my cart and wouldn't let me buy told me I had to wait till the 18th

#22 kitsunisan

Posted 17 January 2018 - 02:23 PM  

kitsunisan

Posted 17 January 2018 - 02:23 PM

Istocknow.com, seriously, if you haven't gotten one yet you either don't want one or live in North Dakota.

#23 Zimmy

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:32 PM  

Zimmy

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:32 PM

Istocknow.com, seriously, if you haven't gotten one yet you either don't want one or live in North Dakota.

True.

Can't believe people are still having a hard time finding these.

Stock might be limited but I see at least 4 a week at local Best Buy and Targets.

I think I saw a single NES Classic when it was released.


#24 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:33 PM

Dang, gone already? I was watching porn and missed it.


It was in stock much longer than 30 seconds though! *zing*

#25 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:42 PM

> Add OOS to title: check
> Remove "IN STOCK NOW" from title: action pending

Don't mind me. Just complainin.


#26 SpraykwoN

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:55 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted 17 January 2018 - 03:55 PM

I ended up buying a US one from a local Best Buy and had a like new UK one listed in trading and got no bites.  I ended up returning the US one and keeping the UK version because I didn't want both.  Now people are still having issues finding one.  

Makes no sense.


#27 runthejewels  

runthejewels

Posted 17 January 2018 - 04:07 PM

Istocknow.com, seriously, if you haven't gotten one yet you either don't want one or live in North Dakota.


"If I can find it, everyone can find it."

What a self centered world view.

#28 chrislaustin

Posted 17 January 2018 - 04:13 PM  

chrislaustin

Posted 17 January 2018 - 04:13 PM

 Makes no sense.

It all depends on what region of the country you may be in, and how demand is in those areas. As stated below, just because someone has them in their area, doesn't mean others do in theirs.

 

"If I can find it, everyone can find it."

What a self centered world view.


#29 fujishig

Posted 17 January 2018 - 06:07 PM  

fujishig

Posted 17 January 2018 - 06:07 PM

I've never seen one on SoCal shelves, and certainly never seen a mountain of them like some photos.  Although I'm sure I'd see more than a few if I went to Frank and Son's this weekend.


#30 SpraykwoN

Posted 17 January 2018 - 06:12 PM  

SpraykwoN

Posted 17 January 2018 - 06:12 PM

I've never seen one on SoCal shelves, and certainly never seen a mountain of them like some photos.  Although I'm sure I'd see more than a few if I went to Frank and Son's this weekend.

Check Santa Clarita.  They are always in stock there.


