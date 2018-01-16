Jump to content

* * * * * 1 votes

(OOS) SNES Classic IN STOCK NOW Amazon $79.99

By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 11:23 PM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2061 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM

In stock now go go go

https://www.amazon.c...roduct_details0
CBrownsT10.pngTheLegendoTyler.png

Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810

#2 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1194 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

51% claimed

1053538.png

#3 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20584 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

Thought about it, but still meh.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#4 Mobiletortoise  

Mobiletortoise

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

Amazon removed it from my cart, reloaded the page and was able to add it and buy it! 


#5 JoeSaru  

JoeSaru

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM

76% claimed. Don't have one, but I'll pass.


#6 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20584 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM

1303-and-itsgone.jpg?quality=0.8


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#7 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

Was on the fence, it went to 81% and I fell of the fence. Ordered it. :(


#8 Camm  

Camm

Posted Yesterday, 11:47 PM

If you don't have one by now, you probably don't want one.

#9 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

If you don't have one by now, you probably don't want one.

Or you don't want to spend $50 more than retail for it.


#10 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20584 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

If you don't have one by now, you probably don't want one.

Pretty much the boat I was in.

 

But I did have some credit, so in the end, what the hell I guess?

 

Worst comes to worst, I'll just sell it for my money back.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#11 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   281 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted Today, 12:01 AM

Nintendo is delivering on its promises.  Waiting on a NES Classic restock.  Hopefully it will come packed with 2 controllers with longer cords.  


#12 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Went OOS during check out :(

#13 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5498 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

Nintendo is delivering on its promises.  Waiting on a NES Classic restock.  Hopefully it will come packed with 2 controllers with longer cords.  

Yeah, they may charge the SNES rate, but I think including two controllers is the better way to go(and what they should have done from the start).


#14 NeoGutsman   CAG Backlogger CAGiversary!   1633 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

NeoGutsman

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

Though I know it's no guarantee, I did manage to get on the waitlist (after it went OOS just before I had one click to finalize my order *sob* :D).

Have others previously on the waitlist manage to get a notification for more restock in the past? A little hope would be nice, I'm not banking on it ;D

#15 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   281 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

Though I know it's no guarantee, I did manage to get on the waitlist (after it went OOS just before I had one click to finalize my order *sob* :D).

Have others previously on the waitlist manage to get a notification for more restock in the past? A little hope would be nice, I'm not banking on it ;D

Yep, it's happened before.  


#16 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 01:50 AM

It's back up live on amazon


Webp.net-gifmaker777b0.gifezgif.com-resize6bea7.gif

#17 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   281 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted Today, 02:03 AM

War is over folks.  


#18 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2061 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 02:15 AM

Hopefully whoever wanted one got one. Seems to be dead now.
CBrownsT10.pngTheLegendoTyler.png

Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810

#19 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3341 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

Dang, gone already? I was watching porn and missed it.

#20 NeoGutsman   CAG Backlogger CAGiversary!   1633 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

NeoGutsman

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

I didn't even get a notification :/ Well, congrats to those who did get it, though. I have a couple friends who can hopefully get me one this week, so I wish each of you also still hunting the best of luck!

#21 fanny469   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

fanny469

Posted Today, 05:02 AM

Had one in my cart and wouldn't let me buy told me I had to wait till the 18th
