Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

SNES Classic in stock at Best Buy, Vallejo, CA

By MrHyde, Yesterday, 10:26 PM

#1 MrHyde   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   30 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

MrHyde

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

For the cheap ass Bay Area gamers, there’s 7 left in stock. I just picked up one after weeks of pulling my hair trying to secure one online. Seems many people have been like me and completely forgot to check B&M stores. Go figure. Anyways, if you’re in the area, hope you get one!

#2 TheRealRizzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   98 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM

do yu kno de.. nevermind.

#3 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1195 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

Hopping on my jet right now

1053538.png

#4 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

Yay Areaaa!


#5 dennisb407   Banned CAGiversary!   5130 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

Do I get a discount if I wear my Mac Dre tshirt? #hyphy

#6 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

FYI OP, there are regional dedicated forums.. but thanks for the post nonetheless.


RiPPn.png

#7 westcoaststyle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   314 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

westcoaststyle

Posted Yesterday, 10:38 PM

Do I get a discount if I wear my Mac Dre tshirt? #hyphy

Only if you wear it while doing the thizzle dance.


#8 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM

Thanks OP, in for 1 plane ticket. Deal of the year!

#9 dieverse510   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   92 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

dieverse510

Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM

A fellow Bay Area native! 


#10 paulwekiva   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   700 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

paulwekiva

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

Thank you for the thoughtfulness of your post, but if everyone does what you did this site will be wrecked.  Try to post in the regional area (or Best Buy post, or....).  


#11 dennisb407   Banned CAGiversary!   5130 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 12:09 AM

Only if you wear it while doing the thizzle dance.

Thizz In Peace. Yeeeeee


#12 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9735 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Today, 12:19 AM

Can someone pick one up for me, I’ll get up there as soon as they build the high speed rail.

Want to Earn a $10 Giftcard to Target, Macys, Walmart or Kohls doing nothing different than what you already do? Click Here and find out how it really pays to shop!

#13 helpmeplease84   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   51 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

helpmeplease84

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

707!

#14 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6243 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

I've actually got one of these I was going to return. If someone wants it they can have it for cost + shipping. Otherwise I'll carry it back.


http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy