Newegg: Free copy of Street Fighter 5:AE with purchase of select fight sticks

Posted Today, 04:36 AM

Not a bad bundle if you're looking for a new fight stick. Arcade edition was released yesterday and currently retails for $40. If you bought the vanilla game at launch and put it aside because of the netcode issues and bare-bones offline content, be aware:

1. The vanilla game will get updated to AE with a free patch.

2. AE physical copies have season 1 & 2 DLC as a download code.

If you don't already own those seasons, you could redeem the download code and trade the physical disc to Gamestop or something.

https://www.newegg.c...N=-1&isNodeId=1