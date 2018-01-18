Jump to content

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

Newegg: Free copy of Street Fighter 5:AE with purchase of select fight sticks

By teh lurv, Today, 04:36 AM

#1 teh lurv  

teh lurv

Posted Today, 04:36 AM

Not a bad bundle if you're looking for a new fight stick. Arcade edition was released yesterday and currently retails for $40. If you bought the vanilla game at launch and put it aside because of the netcode issues and bare-bones offline content, be aware:

 

1. The vanilla game will get updated to AE with a free patch.

2. AE physical copies have season 1 & 2 DLC as a download code.

 

If you don't already own those seasons, you could redeem the download code and trade the physical disc to Gamestop or something.

 

https://www.newegg.c...N=-1&isNodeId=1


#2 Mishimaryu  

Mishimaryu

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

Link doesn't work

#3 SacCityGamer  

SacCityGamer

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

Link doesn't work

 

Here. Looks like cheapest one is $149. 


#4 pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

I think I will just buy SFV AE for $31 at BB.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6144935


