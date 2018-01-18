DEAD - XBOX Live 3 Months for $15 B1G1 (6 Months Total) @ Amazon

Posted Yesterday, 10:45 AM

Amazon has XBOX Live 3 Months for $15 and you get another 3 months for free. Basically getting you 6 months for $15.



I am unsure if you can buy two of them for a total of one year for $30 but it's the best deal I've seen for XBL Gold in a while.

EDIT: Appears limit 1 per Amazon account so can get 6 months for $15 unless you have multiple amazon accounts of course.

https://www.amazon.c...B8A4NC99A3&th=1

2ND EDIT: Seems this is an error. The $15 price is supposed to only be valid when you buy an XBOX One console, the B1G1F is not an error/glitch but the price of $15 by itself is. So buy it if you want ASAP.