CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

1 votes

XBOX Live 3 Months for $15 B1G1 (6 Months Total) @ Amazon

By Saix_XIII, Today, 10:45 AM

Saix_XIII  

Saix_XIII

Posted Today, 10:45 AM

Amazon has XBOX Live 3 Months for $15 and you get another 3 months for free. Basically getting you 6 months for $15.

I am unsure if you can buy two of them for a total of one year for $30 but it's the best deal I've seen for XBL Gold in a while.

 

EDIT: Appears limit 1 per Amazon account so can get 6 months for $15 unless you have multiple amazon accounts of course.

 

https://www.amazon.c...B8A4NC99A3&th=1

 

2ND EDIT: Seems this is an error. The $15 price is supposed to only be valid when you buy an XBOX One console, the B1G1F is not an error/glitch but the price of $15 by itself is. So buy it if you want ASAP.


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

SnoT  

SnoT

Posted Today, 10:57 AM

Some people over at SD's have used chat to get the 2nd code with additional orders. Some other people where offered refunds (Myself included). I didn't intend to "game" the system. I actually was intending on using the codes and paying for them. When I did a chat I expressed that and the rep said it must have been a technical issue that I didn't receive the bonus code for the 2nd order and offered me a refund. 

 

I even stated that I redeemed the code from the 2nd order already. 

 

As another note: When using the code I was offered a free extra month on Xbox's website if I set auto renew to on. It offered me that with 2 out of the 3 codes I used. 


SnoT8282.png

emg28  

emg28

Posted Today, 11:06 AM

Thanks OP. In for one. I'm not going to bother placing a second order. I'm ok with 6 months for $15.
1097269.png

adonfraz  

adonfraz

Posted Today, 11:09 AM

Thanks. My live was expiring next month.


515771.png

 

 

 

Flacksguy  

Flacksguy

Posted Today, 11:12 AM

It doesn't show where I'm getting another one in my cart, does it just show up after you check out?
"Once a year,
go someplace you've never been before"

Saix_XIII  

Saix_XIII

Posted Today, 11:15 AM

It doesn't show where I'm getting another one in my cart, does it just show up after you check out?

On the item page it shows the offer and you should get another email shortly after your order with the 2nd code.


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

Flacksguy  

Flacksguy

Posted Today, 11:16 AM

Ok thanks
"Once a year,
go someplace you've never been before"

adonfraz  

adonfraz

Posted Today, 11:17 AM

It doesn't show where I'm getting another one in my cart, does it just show up after you check out?

 

Yeah. At checkout it says 

 

"

Important message

Your offer qualifies you to receive an additional 3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership. Check your email for more information."


515771.png

 

 

 

benjamouth  

benjamouth

Posted Today, 11:22 AM

Thanks OP, just got my codes, I'll take 6 months for $16 after tax !

OuN33jx.png


the+Woodmeister.pngr3jm5K2gQUCv3J-E0gqcBQ2.gif

 

 

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 11:55 AM

Thx Op! I too have enjoyed the bounty of this offer.

Tastes like chicken.

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 11:58 AM

More like the price it should be all along. In for 1.

191839_b359839b3d00807e.png

QuietStorm321  

QuietStorm321

Posted Today, 12:05 PM

Picked it up, thanks!


progman3  

progman3

Posted Today, 12:12 PM

got one, thanks!


PeeDeeJay  

PeeDeeJay

Posted Today, 12:14 PM

If you redeem this on your phone, make sure to request the desktop page for microsoft.com/redeem. This way you'll get the offer to turn on auto renew and receive an additional month. I did it on the mobile page for my first code and didn't get the offer, but worked on the desktop page for the second. Make sure to go turn auto renewal off after you redeem.

2014CAGnewbie  

2014CAGnewbie

Posted Today, 12:19 PM

Thanks OP. This is better this is better than the GS screw from a couple of weeks ago.


Macktechie  

Macktechie

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

Can you stack if your live isn't expired yet?

Mostly Human  

Mostly Human

Posted Today, 12:27 PM

Worked for me.

Part of the crew, part of the ship.

Macktechie  

Macktechie

Posted Today, 12:31 PM

I had heard xbox was not allowing stacking anymore. Just wanted to be sure.

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 12:34 PM

Got my 6 months. Instant. Typically I have to wait a few minutes for the codes.

Disturbed Jerry  

Disturbed Jerry

Posted Today, 12:49 PM

Thanks for this. Now I'm good til 10/19. It didn't offer me the free one month for setting it to auto redeem though.

WWF  

WWF

Posted Today, 01:04 PM

Sweet between this and GS I'm at like 17 months for $40. Best it's been in years.

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 01:09 PM

Just bought and redeemed the 6 months from GameStop for $25 a few days ago, but for $15, I jumped at another 6 months. Awesome deal. Thanks, OP!
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

sharpeone  

sharpeone

Posted Today, 01:14 PM

If you redeem this on your phone, make sure to request the desktop page for microsoft.com/redeem. This way you'll get the offer to turn on auto renew and receive an additional month. I did it on the mobile page for my first code and didn't get the offer, but worked on the desktop page for the second. Make sure to go turn auto renewal off after you redeem.

This still did not work for me even using the full site page on my laptop.  It never gave me an option to auto-renew.  Oh well, still 6 months for $15 is a great deal.


Check my trade list at: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=313024

 

Sign up for Ibotta using http://ibotta.com/r/SCETeg to earn your first $2.  Ibotta has exclusive rebates at over 100,000 stores nationwide.

Previously someTooL  

Previously someTooL

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

So do you add two 3 months to your cart or just one and receive the second ?

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 01:23 PM

So do you add two 3 months to your cart or just one and receive the second ?


Just order one and get the second code.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

Previously someTooL  

Previously someTooL

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

It worked...well sorta. No additional emails but the three month gave me 6 when redeemed (and the extra 1 for auto renewal)

Faithful  

Faithful

Posted Today, 01:45 PM

Folks on SD are saying this is dead, only getting one code now. The promo wording is gone from the mobile page as well (still shows on the app though) but there's no notification that the bonus is showing up when you check out.

Careful on this one now...

FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 01:49 PM

Folks on SD are saying this is dead, only getting one code now. The promo wording is gone from the mobile page as well (still shows on the app though) but there's no notification that the bonus is showing up when you check out.
Careful on this one now...


The wording showed for me like 5 minutes ago so I placed an order. Going to be pissed if I don't get 6 months. Will they refund on this?
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

ka561668  

ka561668

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

7 months for $15? I'm in.


FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

The wording showed for me like 5 minutes ago so I placed an order. Going to be pissed if I don't get 6 months. Will they refund on this?


Just went back to the product page and I'm still swing the deal image.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif
