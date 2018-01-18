Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

The Evil Within 2 $20 @ Amazon

By QueenElsa, Today, 05:55 PM

#1 QueenElsa  

QueenElsa

Posted Today, 05:55 PM

Part of their Gold Box Deal, The Evil Within 2 is $20 on sale for PlayStation 4 XBOX One and PC. 

 

https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1


#2 Royal High Knight   CAG's #1 Knucklehead CAGiversary!   5233 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Royal High Knight

Posted Today, 05:58 PM

Would it be a ymmv if I price match this at my local Best Buy and use a $10 RZ Certificate?


#3 lionheart2099   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

lionheart2099

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

Thank you for the post. Buying this now

Sent from my SM-N950U using Tapatalk

#4 Royal High Knight   CAG's #1 Knucklehead CAGiversary!   5233 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

Royal High Knight

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

Regardless,  thanks OP. This game is easily worth the full price, so $20 is a big steal. 


#5 redraid8   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   64 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

redraid8

Posted Today, 06:01 PM

So how different is this game than the first one? I like survival horror but really couldn't get into the first game.

#6 lionheart2099   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

lionheart2099

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

So how different is this game than the first one? I like survival horror but really couldn't get into the first game.

Play the demo on psn. Great game from what I played on the demo

Sent from my SM-N950U using Tapatalk

#7 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3847 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 06:26 PM

So I hated the first one mostly because it was too hard, cumbersome, and not user friendly.

The second one changes all of that but in the process is far less scary and unsettling, at times the stealth kills are so OP that it's closer to playing the last of us than a game like resident evil

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#8 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3847 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 06:27 PM

Addendum: The sequel is worth it at full price- it's a true 15 hour campaign with new game + and no loot box or online bullshit. One of the best games of 2017

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#9 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

surely we'll see this for $20 at BB before GCU?


#10 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

So I hated the first one mostly because it was too hard, cumbersome, and not user friendly.
 

I had a blast. I had a hard time with the first (second?) area but it wasn't so much hard as it was very very tense to the point of paralyzation and forgetting how the controls work lol. Carefully navigating, learning enemy positions, and setting up traps made it all very doable. There are a few hard as nails bosses where the difficulty spikes to the moon, but hey, this is a Japanese game we're talking about


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy