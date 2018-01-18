The Evil Within 2 $20 @ Amazon

Part of their Gold Box Deal, The Evil Within 2 is $20 on sale for PlayStation 4 XBOX One and PC.
https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1
Posted Today, 05:55 PM
Posted Today, 05:58 PM
Would it be a ymmv if I price match this at my local Best Buy and use a $10 RZ Certificate?
Posted Today, 05:59 PM
Posted Today, 05:59 PM
Regardless, thanks OP. This game is easily worth the full price, so $20 is a big steal.
Posted Today, 06:01 PM
Posted Today, 06:04 PM
Play the demo on psn. Great game from what I played on the demo
So how different is this game than the first one? I like survival horror but really couldn't get into the first game.
Posted Today, 06:26 PM
Posted Today, 06:27 PM
Posted Today, 06:36 PM
surely we'll see this for $20 at BB before GCU?
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
So I hated the first one mostly because it was too hard, cumbersome, and not user friendly.
I had a blast. I had a hard time with the first (second?) area but it wasn't so much hard as it was very very tense to the point of paralyzation and forgetting how the controls work lol. Carefully navigating, learning enemy positions, and setting up traps made it all very doable. There are a few hard as nails bosses where the difficulty spikes to the moon, but hey, this is a Japanese game we're talking about