The Evil Within 2 $20 @ Amazon

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

So I hated the first one mostly because it was too hard, cumbersome, and not user friendly.



I had a blast. I had a hard time with the first (second?) area but it wasn't so much hard as it was very very tense to the point of paralyzation and forgetting how the controls work lol. Carefully navigating, learning enemy positions, and setting up traps made it all very doable. There are a few hard as nails bosses where the difficulty spikes to the moon, but hey, this is a Japanese game we're talking about