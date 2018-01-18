Dark Souls 3: The Fires Fade Edition $20 on Amazon

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

PS4 version is totally sold out, while XBONE is still available. PS4 sold out, XBONE plenty still available. It's a variation on the story that continuously played out on Black Friday. That's the downside to buying a successful console. I guess it's just as well. I wouldn't play it until I was finished with Bloodborne, and I still have a loooooong way to go in that one.

It's also $29.99 ($23.99 GCU) at BB, and since I didn't see it in the ad, it's probably the new normal price. It's likely it will be on sale for $19.99 at some point and those who missed out this time can save themselves four bucks with GCU.