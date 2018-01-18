Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

Dark Souls 3: The Fires Fade Edition $20 on Amazon

By 1mhot3K, Yesterday, 07:22 PM

#1 1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted Yesterday, 07:22 PM

To all the Dark Souls fans siting on the fence, Amazon has offer the complete edition at :20

 

 

The Xbox one edition is still in stock, ps4 may have ran out. Price matching is still an option to address difficulties though.

 

 


#2 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Yesterday, 09:33 PM

I want to, but no way I'm playing that again. on the DkS remake, feeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr ser. 


#3 1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

When you beat a Dark Soul title, I tend to back away from the crime scene as well. I'm yet to play 3 so I figured I'd update and get the DLC when the chance presents itself


#4 Saphoon  

Saphoon

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

PS4 version is totally sold out, while XBONE is still available. PS4 sold out, XBONE plenty still available. It's a variation on the story that continuously played out on Black Friday. That's the downside to buying a successful console. I guess it's just as well. I wouldn't play it until I was finished with Bloodborne, and I still have a loooooong way to go in that one. 

 

It's also $29.99 ($23.99 GCU) at BB, and since I didn't see it in the ad, it's probably the new normal price. It's likely it will be on sale for $19.99 at some point and those who missed out this time can save themselves four bucks with GCU. 


