Dark Souls 3: The Fires Fade Edition $20 on Amazon

To all the Dark Souls fans siting on the fence, Amazon has offer the complete edition at :20
The Xbox one edition is still in stock, ps4 may have ran out. Price matching is still an option to address difficulties though.
Posted Yesterday, 07:22 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:33 PM
I want to, but no way I'm playing that again. on the DkS remake, feeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr ser.
Posted Today, 01:15 AM
When you beat a Dark Soul title, I tend to back away from the crime scene as well. I'm yet to play 3 so I figured I'd update and get the DLC when the chance presents itself
Posted Today, 02:51 AM
PS4 version is totally sold out, while XBONE is still available. PS4 sold out, XBONE plenty still available. It's a variation on the story that continuously played out on Black Friday. That's the downside to buying a successful console. I guess it's just as well. I wouldn't play it until I was finished with Bloodborne, and I still have a loooooong way to go in that one.
It's also $29.99 ($23.99 GCU) at BB, and since I didn't see it in the ad, it's probably the new normal price. It's likely it will be on sale for $19.99 at some point and those who missed out this time can save themselves four bucks with GCU.