Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

CAGcast #529: These Are Real Words

The gang talks Nintendo announcements, Overwatch League, Dead Cells, CES, VR hardware updates, and of course, Red Lobster, table tennis and air fryers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[OOS online, YMMV in store] Xenoblade Chronicles Switch Pro Controller in Stock at Best Buy

By Ski Hawk, Yesterday, 07:55 PM

#1 Ski Hawk   Digimon Fanboy CAGiversary!   2340 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Ski Hawk

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6113308



#2 WilliamG   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1812 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

WilliamG

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

Ugliest controller, ever. I just... I can't even....

 

And I LOVE all things Xenoblade. Well, apparently not all things.


www.bighugenerd.com

#3 rdigit  

rdigit

Posted Yesterday, 08:42 PM

It gets removed from my cart when I go to checkout

#4 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   284 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM

The D-Pad on this controller is slightly slightly better than the regular Pro controller according to reviews.  


#5 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3344 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM

Gone like my deadbeat dad.

#6 Kyle1022  

Kyle1022

Posted Yesterday, 10:19 PM

The D-Pad on this controller is slightly slightly better than the regular Pro controller according to reviews.

All recently made Switch pro controllers have better d-pads than the launch ones. I bought a new regular pro controller a couple weeks ago and the d-pad is much better than my launch one. So it’s not just this model

#7 MisterAlexEsquire   Online interactions not rated. CAGiversary!   137 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

MisterAlexEsquire

Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM



Gone like my deadbeat dad.

 

Just like the ex-girlfriend who will never return.


#8 Katsumi   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1423 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Katsumi

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

I tried to purchase it for over an hour and it kept saying it wasn’t available to ship, even though it was adding it to the cart :( oh well. I’m waiting for somewhere to have it in stock...

5wugTSx.png

#9 soonersfan60   Longing for retro CAG... CAGiversary!   4293 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

soonersfan60

Posted Today, 12:54 AM

If only it was red instead of pink... Did they have leftover parts from Splatoon controllers? I thought the color scheme for Xeno was red. Ugh...


#10 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3519 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 01:38 AM

I don't like the color either. Glad I ordered the $32 Switch Pro Controller on Groupon last weekend.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy