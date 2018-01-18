https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6113308
[OOS online, YMMV in store] Xenoblade Chronicles Switch Pro Controller in Stock at Best Buy
Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM
Ugliest controller, ever. I just... I can't even....
And I LOVE all things Xenoblade. Well, apparently not all things.
Posted Yesterday, 08:42 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM
The D-Pad on this controller is slightly slightly better than the regular Pro controller according to reviews.
Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:19 PM
All recently made Switch pro controllers have better d-pads than the launch ones. I bought a new regular pro controller a couple weeks ago and the d-pad is much better than my launch one. So it’s not just this model
The D-Pad on this controller is slightly slightly better than the regular Pro controller according to reviews.
Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM
Gone like my deadbeat dad.
Just like the ex-girlfriend who will never return.
Posted Today, 12:43 AM
Posted Today, 12:54 AM
If only it was red instead of pink... Did they have leftover parts from Splatoon controllers? I thought the color scheme for Xeno was red. Ugh...
Posted Today, 01:38 AM
I don't like the color either. Glad I ordered the $32 Switch Pro Controller on Groupon last weekend.