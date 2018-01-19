PSN Flash Sale ends 1/22 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

Posted Today, 05:04 PM

I excitedly clicked on the "PS4" link from the Flash page but it looks like Sony hasn't yet sorted everything.

I don't know why I always get excited about Flash Sales; its deeper than mere savings. Is it because they are unpredictable? Because they traditionally happen on Friday (weekend hours away)?

Whatever it is....good vibes, good vibes.

Thanks for the heads-up, Frisky.