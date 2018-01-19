PSN Flash Sale ends 1/22 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

Sale is live now.
Cross Buy
Bastion - $3.74 - 75% Off
Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 - 80% Off
Hotline Miami - $3.99 - 60% Off
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $4.49 - 70% Off
Laser Disco Defenders - $4.99 - 50% Off
Metal Slug 3 - $4.49 - 70% Off
Octodad: Dadliest Catch - $2.99 - 80% Off
PS4
Alchemic Jousts - $4.49 - 70% Off
Arcade Games Series 3-in-1 Pack - $3.99 - 50% Off
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Battleship - $4.94 - 67% Off
Beach Buggy Racing - $2.49 - 75% Off
Big Buck Hunter - $4.99 - 75% Off
Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off
Broforce - $3.74 - 75% Off
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - $4.99 - 75% Off
PSVR Catlateral Damage - $3.99 - 60% Off
Dark Cloud 2 - $4.94 - 67% Off
Daylight - $2.99 - 70% Off
Dead Island Definitive Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
PSVR Discovery - $4.79 - 60% Off
The Escapists - $4.99 - 75% Off
Farming Simulator 15 - $7.49 - 75% Off
Frisky Business - $2.49 - 75% Off
Gauntlet: Slayer Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Goat Simulator - $3.99 - 60% Off
God Eater: Resurrection - $4.99 - 75% Off
Has-Been Heroes - $4.99 - 75% Off
Hidden Agenda - $4.99 - 75% Off - Smartphone app required
I am Bread - $3.24 - 75% Off
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $4.99 - 80% Off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $4.99 - 80% Off
Jazzpunk: Director's Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off
Knack - $4.99 - 75% Off
Knowledge is Power - $4.99 - 75% Off - Smartphone app required
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $2.99 - 85% Off
Life is Strange Complete Season - $4.99 - 75% Off
LittleBigPlanet 3 - $4.99 - 75% Off
LocoRoco Remastered - $4.94 - 67% Off
Lords of the Fallen - $3.99 - 80% Off
The Magic Circle: Gold Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Metal Slug Anthology - $4.99 - 75% Off
Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 - 75% Off
Monopoly Plus - $4.94 - 67% Off
Monster Jam: Crush It! - $4.99 - 75% Off
Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.74 - 75% Off
Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 - 75% Off
My Monopoly - $4.99 - 50% Off
Necropolis - $4.49 - 85% Off
Need for Speed Rivals - $4.99 - 75% Off
The Order: 1886 - $4.99 - 75% Off
Oxenfree - $4.99 - 75% Off
Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme - $4.83 - 78% Off
Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatar - $4.79 - 80% Off
PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - $4.94 - 67% Off
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $4.54 - 65% Off
Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition - $4.94 - 67% Off
Psychonauts - $3.99 - 60% Off
Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship - $4.99 - 75% Off
Pure Pool - $4.99 - 75% Off
Risk - $3.74 - 75% Off
Risk Urban Assault - $4.94 - 67% Off
Rogue Galaxy - $4.94 - 67% Off
Saints Row IV Re-Elected - $4.99 - 75% Off
Screencheat - $4.94 - 67% Off
Strider - $4.49 - 70% Off
Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment - $4.99 - 75% Off
Tetris Ultimate - $3.49 - 65% Off
That's You - $4.99 - 75% Off - Smartphone App required
Thief - $2.99 - 85% Off
Transistor - $4.99 - 75% Off
Trials Fusion - $4.99 - 75% Off
Trine 2: Complete Story - $2.99 - 85% Off
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - $4.83 - 78% Off
Trivial Pursuit Live! - $4.94 - 67% Off
Typoman - $4.54 - 65% Off
Uno - $4.99 - 50% Off
Unravel - $4.99 - 75% Off
Verdun - $4.99 - 75% Off
White Night - $4.94 - 67% Off
PS4 Add-ons
Atom Universe - 999 Molecules - $1.99 - 80% Off
Skyforge - Starter Pack 2.0 - $3.99 - 60% Off
PS3
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record - $4.99 - 75% Off
DmC Devil May Cry - $4.99 - 75% Off
DuckTales: Remastered - $4.49 - 70% Off
Farming Simulator 15 - $4.99 - 75% Off
Goat Simulator - $3.99 - 60% Off
Just Cause 2 - $2.99 - 85% Off
Just Cause 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 - 85% Off
Life is Strange Complete Season - $1.99 - 90% Off
LittleBigPlanet 3 - $3.99 - 60% Off
Monopoly Plus - $3.99 - 60% Off
Monster Jam Battlegrounds - $2.49 - 75% Off
Pac-Man Chmpaionship Edition DX+ - $3.99 - 60% Off
Pac-Man Museum - $4.99 - 75% Off
Resident Evil - $4.99 - 75% Off
Resident Evil 0 - $4.99 - 75% Off
Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 - 75% Off
Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition - $4.49 - 85% Off
Resident Evil 6 - $4.99 - 75% Off
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City - $4.99 - 75% Off
Resident Evil Revelations - $4.99 - 75% Off
Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition - $1.99 - 90% Off
Star Wars The Force Unleashed II - $4.99 - 75% Off
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition - $3.74 - 75% Off
Street Fighter X Tekken - $4.99 - 75% Off
Strider - $4.49 - 70% Off
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix - $2.49 - 75% Off
Tomb Raider Digital Edition - $1.99 - 90% Off
Vita
God Eater: Resurrection - $4.99 - 75% Off
Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment - $4.99 - 75% Off
PS1 - PS3/PSP/Vita compatible
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - $3.99 - 60% Off
Metal Gear Solid - $4.99 - 50% Off - PS3/PSP only
Silent Hill - $2.99 - 50% Off
Have a good weekend.