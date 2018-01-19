Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

PSN Flash Sale ends 1/22 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

By FriskyTanuki, Today, 04:21 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 04:21 PM

Sale is live now.

 

Flash Sale Page

 

1403a14b-427a-4fb3-b385-1a10cdfd0e53.jpg

 

Cross Buy

:ps4: :vita: Bastion - $3.74 - 75% Off

:ps4: :vita: Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 - 80% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Hotline Miami - $3.99 - 60% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $4.49 - 70% Off

:ps4: :vita: Laser Disco Defenders - $4.99 - 50% Off

:ps4: :ps3: :vita: Metal Slug 3 - $4.49 - 70% Off

:ps4: :vita: Octodad: Dadliest Catch - $2.99 - 80% Off

 

PS4

Alchemic Jousts - $4.49 - 70% Off

Arcade Games Series 3-in-1 Pack - $3.99 - 50% Off

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Battleship - $4.94 - 67% Off

Beach Buggy Racing - $2.49 - 75% Off

Big Buck Hunter - $4.99 - 75% Off

Bound by Flame - $4.99 - 75% Off

Broforce - $3.74 - 75% Off

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers - $4.99 - 75% Off

PSVR :ps4: Catlateral Damage - $3.99 - 60% Off

Dark Cloud 2 - $4.94 - 67% Off

Daylight - $2.99 - 70% Off

Dead Island Definitive Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

PSVR :ps4: Discovery - $4.79 - 60% Off

The Escapists - $4.99 - 75% Off

Farming Simulator 15 - $7.49 - 75% Off

Frisky Business - $2.49 - 75% Off

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Goat Simulator - $3.99 - 60% Off

God Eater: Resurrection - $4.99 - 75% Off

Has-Been Heroes - $4.99 - 75% Off

Hidden Agenda - $4.99 - 75% Off - Smartphone app required

I am Bread - $3.24 - 75% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $4.99 - 80% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $4.99 - 80% Off

Jazzpunk: Director's Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off

Knack - $4.99 - 75% Off

Knowledge is Power - $4.99 - 75% Off - Smartphone app required

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $2.99 - 85% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season - $4.99 - 75% Off

LittleBigPlanet 3 - $4.99 - 75% Off

LocoRoco Remastered - $4.94 - 67% Off

Lords of the Fallen - $3.99 - 80% Off

The Magic Circle: Gold Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Metal Slug Anthology - $4.99 - 75% Off

Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 - 75% Off

Monopoly Plus - $4.94 - 67% Off

Monster Jam: Crush It! - $4.99 - 75% Off

Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.74 - 75% Off

Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 - 75% Off

My Monopoly - $4.99 - 50% Off

Necropolis - $4.49 - 85% Off

Need for Speed Rivals - $4.99 - 75% Off

The Order: 1886 - $4.99 - 75% Off

Oxenfree - $4.99 - 75% Off

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme - $4.83 - 78% Off

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatar - $4.79 - 80% Off

PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - $4.94 - 67% Off

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $4.54 - 65% Off

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition - $4.94 - 67% Off

Psychonauts - $3.99 - 60% Off

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship - $4.99 - 75% Off

Pure Pool - $4.99 - 75% Off

Risk - $3.74 - 75% Off

Risk Urban Assault - $4.94 - 67% Off

Rogue Galaxy - $4.94 - 67% Off

Saints Row IV Re-Elected - $4.99 - 75% Off

Screencheat - $4.94 - 67% Off

Strider - $4.49 - 70% Off

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment - $4.99 - 75% Off

Tetris Ultimate - $3.49 - 65% Off

That's You - $4.99 - 75% Off - Smartphone App required

Thief - $2.99 - 85% Off

Transistor - $4.99 - 75% Off

Trials Fusion - $4.99 - 75% Off

Trine 2: Complete Story - $2.99 - 85% Off

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - $4.83 - 78% Off

Trivial Pursuit Live! - $4.94 - 67% Off

Typoman - $4.54 - 65% Off

Uno - $4.99 - 50% Off

Unravel - $4.99 - 75% Off

Verdun - $4.99 - 75% Off

White Night - $4.94 - 67% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

Atom Universe - 999 Molecules - $1.99 - 80% Off

Skyforge - Starter Pack 2.0 - $3.99 - 60% Off

 

PS3

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition - $4.99 - 75% Off

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record - $4.99 - 75% Off

DmC Devil May Cry - $4.99 - 75% Off

DuckTales: Remastered - $4.49 - 70% Off

Farming Simulator 15 - $4.99 - 75% Off

Goat Simulator - $3.99 - 60% Off

Just Cause 2 - $2.99 - 85% Off

Just Cause 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 - 85% Off

Life is Strange Complete Season - $1.99 - 90% Off

LittleBigPlanet 3 - $3.99 - 60% Off

Monopoly Plus - $3.99 - 60% Off

Monster Jam Battlegrounds - $2.49 - 75% Off

Pac-Man Chmpaionship Edition DX+ - $3.99 - 60% Off

Pac-Man Museum - $4.99 - 75% Off

Resident Evil - $4.99 - 75% Off

Resident Evil 0 - $4.99 - 75% Off

Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 - 75% Off

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition - $4.49 - 85% Off

Resident Evil 6 - $4.99 - 75% Off

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City - $4.99 - 75% Off

Resident Evil Revelations - $4.99 - 75% Off

Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition - $1.99 - 90% Off

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II - $4.99 - 75% Off

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition - $3.74 - 75% Off

Street Fighter X Tekken - $4.99 - 75% Off

Strider - $4.49 - 70% Off

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix - $2.49 - 75% Off

Tomb Raider Digital Edition - $1.99 - 90% Off

 

Vita

God Eater: Resurrection - $4.99 - 75% Off

Sword Art Online: Hollow Fragment - $4.99 - 75% Off

 

PS1 - PS3/PSP/Vita compatible

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - $3.99 - 60% Off

Metal Gear Solid - $4.99 - 50% Off - PS3/PSP only

Silent Hill - $2.99 - 50% Off

 

Have a good weekend.


#2 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

They ever fixed the calibration issues with PaRappa and I believe LocoRoco as well?


#3 BeaGolden  

BeaGolden

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

Thanks for the updates Frisky!


#4 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

Nice, I'll grab Rogue Galaxy.


#5 ProfessorStotch  

ProfessorStotch

Posted Today, 04:35 PM

Bad sale. None of this stuff is free or less.

#6 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Is there a Flash Sale landing page yet? Can’t seem to pull it up on the web.

#7 Vigilante  

Vigilante

Posted Today, 04:40 PM

Is there a Flash Sale landing page yet? Can’t seem to pull it up on the web.

The CAG Twitter just posted this link, but only the first page works so far: https://store.playst...FLASHSALE18LP/1


#8 BeaGolden  

BeaGolden

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

Is there a Flash Sale landing page yet? Can’t seem to pull it up on the web.

I clicked on "Weekly Deals" and it listed the flash sale but it was not fully functioning yet.  Only had one page of items listed and when you click on a specific platform it comes up with a blank page


#9 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

The CAG Twitter just posted it: https://store.playst...FLASHSALE18LP/1


Thanks!!

#10 budarc  

budarc

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

I think I might be in for Octodad, guys.

 

Heh, Frisky Business is on sale again, even lower than before. Will I pull the trigger this time???


#11 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

In for Knack and Loco Roco Remastered!

#12 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 05:00 PM

Should be noted that Oxenfree's biggest bundle with themes and avatars is cheaper than the base game.


#13 Bizzquik  

Bizzquik

Posted Today, 05:04 PM

I excitedly clicked on the "PS4" link from the Flash page but it looks like Sony hasn't yet sorted everything.

 

I don't know why I always get excited about Flash Sales; its deeper than mere savings.  Is it because they are unpredictable?  Because they traditionally happen on Friday (weekend hours away)?

 

Whatever it is....good vibes, good vibes.

Thanks for the heads-up, Frisky.



#14 filldoh1  

filldoh1

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

kick punch its all the mind! Finally a flash sale where i didn't already purchase the damn game!

 

Time to unleash my inner simon says!


#15 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

Thanks for the heads up Frisky. Browsing the flash sale now. Hmmmmm ...

#16 budarc  

budarc

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

I don't know why I always get excited about Flash Sales; its deeper than mere savings.  Is it because they are unpredictable?  Because they traditionally happen on Friday (weekend hours away)?

 

Whatever it is....good vibes, good vibes.

I think it might be that 3-4 second dopamine kick you get from taking advantage of a really good deal and acquiring a new title for your backlog. Followed, naturally, by remorse, regret and depression.

 

Finally a flash sale where i didn't already purchase the damn game!

For me, it's the exact opposite. I'm having a hard time finding anything I'm interested in that I didn't already splurge on during the holiday sale.


#17 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

I think it might be that 3-4 second dopamine kick you get from taking advantage of a really good deal and acquiring a new title for your backlog. Followed, naturally, by remorse, regret and depression.


Yep. I’ve bought many cheap games only to never play them and regret that.

Only getting Locoroco and Hidden Agenda this time.

#18 filldoh1  

filldoh1

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

Yep. I’ve bought many cheap games only to never play them and regret that.

Only getting Locoroco and Hidden Agenda this time.

i dont even look at my steam list of games any more. maybe i will get to them when i retire in 25 years. They should hold up right?


#19 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

I believe the OP is done.


#20 Faithful  

Faithful

Posted Today, 05:37 PM

Parappa Remaster for $5?

You gotta believe!!!

#21 johnnymavrik  

johnnymavrik

Posted Today, 05:49 PM

Hot damn the Order is back on sale again. Sold.

#22 jsivley  

jsivley

Posted Today, 05:52 PM

They ever fixed the calibration issues with PaRappa and I believe LocoRoco as well?


I also want to know about parappa

#23 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:53 PM

And according to Reddit, there is still input lag in Parappa the Rappa and no patch still.


#24 Fatbot3  

Fatbot3

Posted Today, 05:56 PM

Can't believe there's more to buy but need some recommendations:

 

-I thought Mirror's Edge was OK, is Catalyst worth 5 bucks?

-Does Metal Slug Anthology have widescreen support? Is it a decent port?


#25 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

Was debating Parappa but going to pass based on those calibration issues. Read the Destuctoid review and it trashed the game because of it.

#26 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 06:03 PM

They ever fixed the calibration issues with PaRappa and I believe LocoRoco as well?

I never had any lag issues with PaRappa.


#27 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

I never had any lag issues with PaRappa.

Looking at reviews and reddit threads you're one of the few or have a damn good TV,


#28 Barry Burton  

Barry Burton

Posted Today, 06:05 PM

damn i bought Hidden Agenda for 15 during the holiday sale, and now it's 5

 

i feel ripped off


#29 FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Looking at reviews and reddit threads you're one of the few or have a damn good TV,

Sucks for them.


#30 TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 06:09 PM

Frisky Business - $2.49 - 75% Off

 

Something smells frisky up in h'er


