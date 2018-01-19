Jump to content

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Gundam Versus $25.99 on Amazon

By greenwingzero, Yesterday, 07:50 PM

greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

Gundam Versus just dropped to $25.99 on Amazon for those interested in the game.


bardockkun
Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM

I Want, but my backlog says I can wait for cheaper.


thorbahn3
Posted Yesterday, 08:02 PM  

thorbahn3

Posted Yesterday, 08:02 PM

https://www.amazon.c...8T1DRGE5XHVDJGQ


Sigma
Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM

Same here, I am slightly tempted to get it since I have a $5 credit on Amazon though, but I know it will stay sealed on my shelf and eventually drop again in price before I take it out of the shrinkwrap. 


SgtWiggles
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM  

SgtWiggles

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

Kinda interested, but also feel like the community is gonna die soon/is already just filled with high level players.

 

Plus with Dissidia coming I'd kinda rather just no life that instead....


Olengie
Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM  

Olengie

Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM

There will always be a Gundam Versus community.

#7 DuoMaxwell003  

DuoMaxwell003

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

With all the different DLC suits that are available it's almost better to wait for an ultimate collection. 


MusePrime
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM  

MusePrime

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

Eh I think I am going to bite on it. But I think I am going to just price match it at Bestbuy... I'm sure BB will probably have a price drop then I'll go back for the GCU match


CaoPi
Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM  

CaoPi

Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM

I prefer Dynasty Warriors Gundam. Hoping they make a new one!


miyamotorola
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

Sometimes when I'm alone I pretend they I am a Gundam and I make whooshing and whizzing noises.

Mishimaryu
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM  

Mishimaryu

Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM

There's also a 3rd party seller that is selling it for no tax at this price


Stark Rhavyn
Posted Today, 02:18 AM  

Stark Rhavyn

Posted Today, 02:18 AM

90% of the time, when I get up out of my office chair at work, I pretend I'm using my Gundam rocket pack. I am almost 43 years old.


DANIEL
Posted Today, 05:08 AM  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:08 AM

do you guys also pretend to have relations with girls?? :rofl:


