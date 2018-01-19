Gundam Versus just dropped to $25.99 on Amazon for those interested in the game.
Gundam Versus $25.99 on Amazon
#1
Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM
#2 Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary! 12473 Posts Joined 12.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:00 PM
I Want, but my backlog says I can wait for cheaper.
- Sigma likes this
#3 Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators 4127 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:02 PM
#4 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 2923 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM
I Want, but my backlog says I can wait for cheaper.
Same here, I am slightly tempted to get it since I have a $5 credit on Amazon though, but I know it will stay sealed on my shelf and eventually drop again in price before I take it out of the shrinkwrap.
Currently Playing: TOO MANY GAMES EDITION!
Destiny 2, South Park: TFBW, WWE 2K18, and Ys VIII | Cuphead | Switch Mario Odyssey | Metroid: Samus Returns
#5 Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary! 11115 Posts Joined 8.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM
Kinda interested, but also feel like the community is gonna die soon/is already just filled with high level players.
Plus with Dissidia coming I'd kinda rather just no life that instead....
#6 Your Waifu is Kusoge. Except Mine CAGiversary! 10224 Posts Joined 5.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM
#7
Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM
With all the different DLC suits that are available it's almost better to wait for an ultimate collection.
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 690 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM
Eh I think I am going to bite on it. But I think I am going to just price match it at Bestbuy... I'm sure BB will probably have a price drop then I'll go back for the GCU match
One shall stand one shal......LEEEEEROY JENNNNNNKINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#9 (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary! 10538 Posts Joined 12.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM
I prefer Dynasty Warriors Gundam. Hoping they make a new one!
- ianharwood likes this
MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!
#10 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3345 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM
#11 EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary! 1443 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM
There's also a 3rd party seller that is selling it for no tax at this price
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 106 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:18 AM
Sometimes when I'm alone I pretend they I am a Gundam and I make whooshing and whizzing noises.
90% of the time, when I get up out of my office chair at work, I pretend I'm using my Gundam rocket pack. I am almost 43 years old.
#13 DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary! 1196 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:08 AM
90% of the time, when I get up out of my office chair at work, I pretend I'm using my Gundam rocket pack. I am almost 43 years old.
do you guys also pretend to have relations with girls??