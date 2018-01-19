Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Best Buy Ad 1/21-1/27

By Tyrok, Yesterday, 09:40 PM

#1 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM

New Releases:

  • :ps4:VR The Impatient $39.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Dragon Ball FighterZ $59.99 (Available Friday)
    • Save $15 on 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • :xb1: :ps4: Monster Hunter: World $59.99 (Available Friday)

Everything Else:

  • New 2DS XL Pikachu Edition $159.99 (Available Friday)
  • PlayStation 4 1TB Console $299.99
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Wireless Controller
  • 20% Off Insigniga Charging Solutions for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
  • Save $20-$30 on select Turtle Beach Headsets

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Geostorm $22.99
  • Jigsaw $19.99 Save $3
  • Jigsaw Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99 Save $3
  • Jigsaw 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • Thank You For Your Service $19.99 Save $5
  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer $19.99
  • Groundhog Day 4K (Only @ BB) $19.99 Save $5 + $5 My Best Buy Rewards
  • Cloverfield 4K $27.99
  • 10 Cloverfield Lane 4K $27.99

#2 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM

Hoping they have some $10 movies like in Target ad still. Gotta use those $10 credit.


#3 chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM

Those Cloverfield 4K's shouldn't be so expensive...

 

I can't wait for the next one!


#4 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Groundhog Day 4K.......Tell me no one's buying that.

#5 Brodown  

Brodown

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM

Groundhog Day 4K.......Tell me no one's buying that.

Now I am


#6 Not Eric  

Not Eric

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM

Groundhog Day 4K.......Tell me no one's buying that.

Do you have Groundhog Day on Blu-ray? Cause if you do, you could always use a little more resolution. Am I right, or am I right, or am I right....right, right, right?


#7 MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

I don’t get monster hunter world even after playing the beta. So you go hunt a single monster and then repeat? You can do bigger ones with people online but is there more to it than this?

#8 intent  

intent

Posted Yesterday, 11:55 PM

Hoping they have some $10 movies like in Target ad still. Gotta use those $10 credit.


Can't you just price match?

#9 skrilla99  

skrilla99

Posted Today, 12:37 AM

Do you have Groundhog Day on Blu-ray? Cause if you do, you could always use a little more resolution. Am I right, or am I right, or am I right....right, right, right?


Especially considering the source material was frobably filmed in 320i

#10 BingoBrown  

BingoBrown

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

"20% Off Insignia Charging Solutions for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch"

I wonder if this includes the Insignia Switch dock?

#11 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

Groundhog day is a sony release. It will look better than it ever has.

#12 dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Watched Jigsaw on the Kodeeeee the other day, wasn't as bad as I thought it would be.


#13 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

Can't you just price match?

That too, but I also like the $1 off store pick up incentive. You know. When it works.


#14 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

"20% Off Insignia Charging Solutions for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch"

I wonder if this includes the Insignia Switch dock?

 

:pray:


#15 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 01:22 AM

"20% Off Insignia Charging Solutions for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch"

I wonder if this includes the Insignia Switch dock?

While the dock does technically charge controllers, it's referring to actual controller docks and the Switch car charger. :-P


#16 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

In for a $15.99 2ds xl 😏

#17 hostyl1  

hostyl1

Posted Today, 01:50 AM

Groundhog Day 4K.......Tell me no one's buying that.

HD Ned Ryerson just isnt good enough.


#18 BingoBrown  

BingoBrown

Posted Today, 01:59 AM

While the dock does technically charge controllers, it's referring to actual controller docks and the Switch car charger. :-P


Boooo

#19 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

Thx Tyrok!

#20 hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

Especially considering the source material was frobably filmed in 320i


You realize film is at a minimum 2k? Often, it's even higher. So, yes, this will probably look pretty good, and it's a classic. I'm in for a copy.
