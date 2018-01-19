I didn’t see this posted; so apologies if it has been mentioned.
PSVR Aim Controller Farpoint Bundle - PlayStation 4 https://www.amazon.c...i_gUMyAbAJXD3MF
Farpoint Bundle $69.99 Amazon
By JRest, Yesterday, 10:11 PM
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 27 Posts Joined 7.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM
XBOX & PSN Gamertag: JRest Let's Play!
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6752 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM
For a second, I thought it was $70 for a PSVR bundle!
One can dream....
One can dream....
- drd7of14 likes this
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 167 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM
I'm pretty sure this is the normal price.
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 346 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:07 AM
$64 for me at Best Buy.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 763 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:32 AM
I'm pretty sure this is the normal price.
Regular price is $80. But that still doesn’t make this a great deal. It’s $64 at Best Buy if you have gcu and was (and maybe still is) on sale for $64 and no tax for most after coupon code at Newegg. Actually you could have got it for as low as $52 at Newegg by using the mobile app (wish I’d known about that before I paid $64). So there are some benchmark prices for people to compare against. Might be worth holding out
#6 All 5 Senses CAGiversary! 1170 Posts Joined 3.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:58 AM
If you have a PSVR, but have yet to pick up this bundle, do it now.