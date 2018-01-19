Jump to content

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Farpoint Bundle $69.99 Amazon

By JRest, Yesterday, 10:11 PM

JRest  

JRest

Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM

I didn’t see this posted; so apologies if it has been mentioned.

PSVR Aim Controller Farpoint Bundle - PlayStation 4 https://www.amazon.c...i_gUMyAbAJXD3MF

XBOX & PSN Gamertag: JRest   Let's Play!

awp  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM

For a second, I thought it was $70 for a PSVR bundle! ;)

One can dream....

purbeast  

purbeast

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

I'm pretty sure this is the normal price.


snacks28217  

snacks28217

Posted Today, 12:07 AM

$64 for me at Best Buy.

jsivley  

jsivley

Posted Today, 01:32 AM

I'm pretty sure this is the normal price.


Regular price is $80. But that still doesn’t make this a great deal. It’s $64 at Best Buy if you have gcu and was (and maybe still is) on sale for $64 and no tax for most after coupon code at Newegg. Actually you could have got it for as low as $52 at Newegg by using the mobile app (wish I’d known about that before I paid $64). So there are some benchmark prices for people to compare against. Might be worth holding out

Brendan_Frye  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Today, 06:58 AM

If you have a PSVR, but have yet to pick up this bundle, do it now.

itfollows1.gif?w=750

