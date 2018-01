Posted Today, 03:45 PM

Newegg has the Skyrim PSVR bundle on sale for $350 when using promo code EMCXERP29. This deal expires 1/21. This is obviously the same price it was before Christmas, but prices seem to have gone back up everywhere. No tax for most and shipping is free. No link because I’ve never figured out how to post a Newegg link without it breaking