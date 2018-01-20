Dishonored 2 + Death of the Outsider PS4 $20 @ Newegg!
EMCXERP28 and add $2.99 for shipping. My total was around $24.43 for BOTH!!!
https://goo.gl/p7MV4s
Link please?
Ordered one. Even having to pay for shipping brings it to $11.50 each, which is still cheaper than the lowest BF offers on these. Excellent deal!
These games help teach me how to sneak around when my mom says I have to go to sleep but I want to watch softcore porn on cinemax on the big TV downstairs.
When you’re watching don’t “Blink”!!!!
