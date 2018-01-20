Jump to content

Dishonored 2 + Death of the Outsider PS4 $20 @ Newegg!

By tactician26, Today, 03:58 PM

tactician26  

tactician26

Posted Today, 03:58 PM

Great deal for those that didn’t pull the trigger on BF. Use code
EMCXERP28 and add $2.99 for shipping. My total was around $24.43 for BOTH!!!

https://goo.gl/p7MV4s

Saphoon  

Saphoon

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

Link please?


tactician26  

tactician26

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

My bad here’s the link:
https://goo.gl/p7MV4s

Saphoon  

Saphoon

Posted Today, 04:19 PM

Ordered one. Even having to pay for shipping brings it to $11.50 each, which is still cheaper than the lowest BF offers on these. Excellent deal!


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

These games help teach me how to sneak around when my mom says I have to go to sleep but I want to watch softcore porn on cinemax on the big TV downstairs.

tactician26  

tactician26

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

These games help teach me how to sneak around when my mom says I have to go to sleep but I want to watch softcore porn on cinemax on the big TV downstairs.


When you’re watching don’t “Blink”!!!!

1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 05:03 PM

I’m a bit iffy on this title. Loved Dishonored 1 & 2, but would rather get this one discount. Backlog is also still crazy.
