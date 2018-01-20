Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Amazon Warehouse Deals Thread XVIII

By CheapyD, Today, 05:18 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17503 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

Placeholder

Amazon Warehouse Deals Storefront

Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#2 guessed   Newbie CAGiversary!   8469 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

guessed

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

First?
Will 'watch Family Guy with you and explain the pop culture references you don't understand' for food.

#3 theemadgamer   SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary!   1027 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

theemadgamer

Posted Today, 05:24 PM

Hope?

theemadgamer.png

http://dlcquickplay....ser/themadgamer

 

#4 Avengeme  

Avengeme

Posted Today, 05:31 PM


#5 M-10  

M-10

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

First?

Do you feel good about yourself?


#6 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   1952 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

gKNkZ5x.gif

#7 Trenchalicious   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1607 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Trenchalicious

Posted Today, 05:41 PM

I hope they have some pepsi, man.


#8 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17503 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 05:44 PM

Once I get home I’ll clean up the OP. And for an update on Irish you can read this:
https://www.cheapass...8#entry13930109

If you want to discuss further you can PM me or make a thread in the feedback forum because a lot of your hot takes are pretty much cold diarrhea.

Also, I’ve just banned a bunch of hard-trolling members.

Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#9 ARenzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   67 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

ARenzo

Posted Today, 06:37 PM

Ladies and gentlemen!!!
It’s Back!!!!!


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#10 sp0rklez  

sp0rklez

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

I haven't shopped much AWD lately, but thanks for starting a new thread Cheapy! It's nice to keep an eye on potential deals.


#11 BrianJason  

BrianJason

Posted Today, 07:14 PM

XB1 MXGP 3 (A) $15.99 (G) $16.99 (LN) $17.99

https://smile.amazon...=A2L77EE7U53NWQ

 

 

@Blackbeard, I saw in the now closed AWD thread that you have a Discord group.  Please shoot me a PM.  Depending on the size and quality of your team, I'd consider joining and helping you guys.

 

I'm not big on chatting, I just want to make coin.  If your guys just sit around and circle jerk each other waiting for a spreadsheet or a bot, don't bother.  I already have better.


#12 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17503 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

He’s banned. He won’t be doing that.

Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy