Fry's Ads 1/21-27

Posted Today, 08:49 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$27.99

Minecraft



$29.98

Ever Oasis



$34.99

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions



$139.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (1/20)

White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld



$149.99

Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$19.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider



$39.99

The Inpatient (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)



$48.99

Call of Duty: WWII



$49.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99

Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership



$59.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.95 (1/20)

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$59.99

Monster Hunter World (Avail. Fri.)



$89.99

Logitech G633 Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun. - B&M only) (1/20)



$449.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR) (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo)



Switch



$14.99

Snakebyte Seat Mount



$16.99

USB-C Car Charger



$28.99

Hori Starter Kit



$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.99 (1/20)

Emio Switch Pad



$89.99

Logitech G633 Gaming Headset



XBox One



$29.88

Disneyland Adventures

Minecraft

Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection



$48.99

Call of Duty: WWII



$59.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.95 (1/20)

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$59.99

Grey/Green Wireless Controller

Monster Hunter World (Avail. Fri.)



$89.99

Logitech G633 Gaming Headset



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Controller



$279 (1/20)

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun. - B&M only)[/I]



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ additional Wireless Controller, Halo Wars 2



less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499

XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun. - B&M only) (1/20)



PC



$14.99

Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds



$19.99

Corsair Katar Optical Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse

Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse



$59.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.95 (1/20)

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$59.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse

Corsair Void Pro USB RGB Gaming Headset



$79.99

Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$89.99

Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G633 Gaming Headset



$99.99

Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Controller



Miscellaneous



$39.99

Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player



$59.99 (w/ Sun. ONLY promo code) / $79.99

Sure Shot HD Big Buck Hunter Pro Console



Blu-Ray



$1.99

America's National Treasures

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand

Billy Bathgate/Blaze (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Earth From Above: Food and Wildlife Conservation

Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion

Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris

Ganges

The Grand Duel/Keoma

Hostel/Hostel Part II

The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Lawmen of the Old West (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Mafia!/The Crew (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Milk

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: America's National Parks: An Eagle's View

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: The Black Hills and the Badlands: Gateway to the West

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Glacier: Crown of the Continent (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Great Smoky Mountains: Crown Jewel of the Appalachians (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Yosemite: The High Sierras (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

The Replacement Killers/Truth or Consequences, N.M. (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Salem Witch Trials

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

Shark Divers (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Ship of Fools/Lilith (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Unleashed

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: Planet Water



$2.99

Courage Under Fire

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

Hoosiers

The Karate Kid (2010)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Spy

Taken 2

This Means War



$4.99

Ben-Hur (Blu+DVD)

Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)

Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)

G.I.Joe: Retaliation (Blu+DVD)

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (Blu+DVD)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

Alien: Covenant (Blu+DVD)

Alien: Covenant (4K+Blu)

Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD)

Baywatch (Blu+DVD)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (Blu+DVD)

Gifted (Blu+DVD)

Hidden Figures

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Blu+DVD)

Logan (Blu+DVD)

The Mountain Between Us (Blu+DVD)

Snatched (Blu+DVD)

Snatched (4K+Blu)

War for the Planet of the Apes (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

Assassin's Creed (4K+Blu)

Hidden Figures (4K+Blu)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K+Blu)

Logan (4K+Blu)

The Mountain Between Us (4K+Blu)

War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)



$24.98 (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)

It (2017) (Blu+DVD)



DVD



$9.99

Alien: Covenant

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Logan

Snatched

War for the Planet of the Apes

