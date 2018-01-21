Jump to content

Fry's Ads 1/21-27

By fidodido, Today, 08:49 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$27.99
Minecraft

$29.98
Ever Oasis

$34.99
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions

$139.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (1/20)
White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld

$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Rise of the Tomb Raider

$39.99
The Inpatient (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)

$48.99
Call of Duty: WWII

$49.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership

$59.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.95 (1/20)
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$59.99
Monster Hunter World (Avail. Fri.)

$89.99
Logitech G633 Gaming Headset

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun. - B&M only) (1/20)

$449.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR) (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo)

Switch

$14.99
Snakebyte Seat Mount

$16.99
USB-C Car Charger

$28.99
Hori Starter Kit

$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.99 (1/20)
Emio Switch Pad

$89.99
Logitech G633 Gaming Headset

XBox One :xb1:

$29.88
Disneyland Adventures
Minecraft
Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

$48.99
Call of Duty: WWII

$59.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.95 (1/20)
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$59.99
Grey/Green Wireless Controller
Monster Hunter World (Avail. Fri.)

$89.99
Logitech G633 Gaming Headset

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Controller

$279 (1/20)
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun. - B&M only)[/I]

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ additional Wireless Controller, Halo Wars 2

less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499
XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun. - B&M only) (1/20)

PC :pc:

$14.99
Roccat Syva Gaming Earbuds

$19.99
Corsair Katar Optical Gaming Mouse

$29.99
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
Gamdias Zeus P1 Optical Gaming Mouse

$59.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $69.95 (1/20)
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Corsair Void Pro USB RGB Gaming Headset

$79.99
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$89.99
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Logitech G633 Gaming Headset

$99.99
Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$149
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Controller

Miscellaneous

$39.99
Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player

$59.99 (w/ Sun. ONLY promo code) / $79.99
Sure Shot HD Big Buck Hunter Pro Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$1.99
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand
Billy Bathgate/Blaze (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Earth From Above: Food and Wildlife Conservation
Gamera: Guardian of the Universe/Gamera 2: Attack of the Legion
Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris
Ganges
The Grand Duel/Keoma
Hostel/Hostel Part II
The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Lawmen of the Old West (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Mafia!/The Crew (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Milk
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: America's National Parks: An Eagle's View
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: The Black Hills and the Badlands: Gateway to the West
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Glacier: Crown of the Continent (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Great Smoky Mountains: Crown Jewel of the Appalachians (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
National Parks Exploration Series Presents: Yosemite: The High Sierras (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
The Replacement Killers/Truth or Consequences, N.M. (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Salem Witch Trials
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Shark Divers (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Ship of Fools/Lilith (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Unleashed
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water

$2.99
Courage Under Fire
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Hoosiers
The Karate Kid (2010)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Spy
Taken 2
This Means War

$4.99
Ben-Hur (Blu+DVD)
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
G.I.Joe: Retaliation (Blu+DVD)
Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (Blu+DVD)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)

$9.99
Alien: Covenant (Blu+DVD)
Alien: Covenant (4K+Blu)
Assassin's Creed (Blu+DVD)
Baywatch (Blu+DVD)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (Blu+DVD)
Gifted (Blu+DVD)
Hidden Figures
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Blu+DVD)
Logan (Blu+DVD)
The Mountain Between Us (Blu+DVD)
Snatched (Blu+DVD)
Snatched (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
Assassin's Creed (4K+Blu)
Hidden Figures (4K+Blu)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K+Blu)
Logan (4K+Blu)
The Mountain Between Us (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)

$24.98 (valid thru Sun.) (1/20)
It (2017) (Blu+DVD)

DVD

$9.99
Alien: Covenant
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Logan
Snatched
War for the Planet of the Apes
 

 

