Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Valkyria Revolution - $12.86 Amazon

By Green Card200, Today, 05:14 AM

#1 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2207 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XWN5QHB


Smile Support Society. We play horror/retro games -  Games I'm Selling/Trading

#2 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20587 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

Still about $7.86 over my purchase price.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#3 TooPoor   ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary!   11298 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 06:01 AM

Sadly, I would have bought it at this price for the Vita digital version, yet that is still at a very high price.


Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

#4 KillScottKill  

KillScottKill

Posted Today, 06:10 AM

Sadly, I would have bought it at this price for the Vita digital version, yet that is still at a very high price.

Had Sega printed the damn thing it probably would have hit Exist Archive lows. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy