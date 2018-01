Posted Today, 06:15 PM

Link here.

I've only been playing about 2 days now, but I'm liking it so far. Very much a throwback to Baulder's Gate, but with D&D 4th Edition elements thrown in. The detail in the world's backstory seems really flushed out as well.

Just saw the $20 price tag at GS, don't know if it's a sale or a new reduced price, but it isn't in the GS weekly ad. Also, all other major retailers are carrying it for $40+.

I would very much recommend to fantasy/Role-playing fans.