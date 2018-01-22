Blackguards 2 (XB1) - $12.21 at Amazon; PS4 version is currently $20.41

Posted Yesterday, 04:53 PM

BEWARE . Amazon is still selling the recalled PS4 version. It was recalled back in October as the actual game data is for Dungeons 2, not Blackguards 2. If you decide to roll the dice, make sure the barcode on the back of the game ends in 113. If it ends up 765 it is the recalled version with the wrong game on disc.

I tried talking to Amazon CS about them specifically sending me a copy of the one ending in 113, but since they lump everything under one SKU there was no way for them to do it, so id have to potentially order hundreds before I got the non-recalled version.

I ended up just not caring about trophies and went with the Xb1 version since it is $10 cheaper.