Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Blackguards 2 (XB1) - $12.21 at Amazon; PS4 version is currently $20.41

By Josef, Jan 22 2018 07:54 PM

#1 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10745 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 22 January 2018 - 07:54 PM

1/24/18 Update:

The XB1 version has risen to over $10 in price and is no longer an Add-on item.  Price is fluctuating so it may go lower again.

 

 

 

Both versions have been fluctuating in price recently but this is the lowest it has gone for XBox One.  In fact it just became an add-on item once it went under $10.

 

XB1 - $9.88:

https://www.amazon.c...5KF0W8994CFNRAH

 

PS4 - $20.41:

https://www.amazon.c...ds=blackguard 2

 

Of note I believe the PS4 version is the one that originally installed an incorrect game  (Dungeons 2 I think) but I think that issue has been fixed and correct discs are now being sent out.  Not sure if the XB1 version ever had that problem.


#2 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5004 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted 22 January 2018 - 08:24 PM

I think this has been low as $1 in a Steam sale, in case you have a modest PC. It's a turn-based strategy-RPG, so it doesn't really have high requirements.

I really, really liked this game. You play the bad guy in this one - this is one of the only games I can think of where being evil doesn't mean just being a dick. The game doesn't shy away from taboo subjects: one of your party members is your slave. Another is a dwarf who failed his trial by fire and is disgraced by his people. Slight story spoiler: you can manipulate him into doing what you want by asking him, "Would you walk through the fire with me?", which riles him up but sets the story on a darker path. I also promised a prisoner that I'd let him go if he divulged his castle's secrets, but I executed him instead.

#3 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3351 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 22 January 2018 - 08:52 PM

Black guards.. Is this about a penitentiary in the hood?

#4 Strider Turbulence   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   6454 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Strider Turbulence

Posted 22 January 2018 - 09:20 PM

I think this has been low as $1 in a Steam sale, in case you have a modest PC. It's a turn-based strategy-RPG, so it doesn't really have high requirements.

I really, really liked this game. You play the bad guy in this one - this is one of the only games I can think of where being evil doesn't mean just being a dick. The game doesn't shy away from taboo subjects: one of your party members is your slave. Another is a dwarf who failed his trial by fire and is disgraced by his people. Slight story spoiler: you can manipulate him into doing what you want by asking him, "Would you walk through the fire with me?", which riles him up but sets the story on a darker path. I also promised a prisoner that I'd let him go if he divulged his castle's secrets, but I executed him instead.

Holy shit! You've sold this game for me!!


birdie-intro.gifAlpha 2

Stop wasting your money on videogames and sign up at prizerebel! Just do some simple and short surveys and in a couple of weeks time, you'll have enough credit to buy a $60 release! Or PSN/Xbox credit. Why pay money to fund your hoarding addiction when you can do it for freeeee!!!

#5 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6782 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 22 January 2018 - 09:21 PM

Sold me too.

#6 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5004 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted 22 January 2018 - 10:02 PM

I don't want you guys to be disappointed - this is very much an RPG in the Dungeons & Dragons sense, where you have to learn all the rules and familiarize yourself with skills and spells. In fact, the game is based on The Dark Eye, which is a tabletop RPG that many people call Germany's answer to D&D.

If the story sounds interesting, it is, but it's told through lines of dialog in between battles. Many, many battles. It's not full of exposition like Pillars of Eternity or the old D&D-based games. Blackguards is more like 70% combat and 30% story.

#7 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2125 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM

I don't want you guys to be disappointed - this is very much an RPG in the Dungeons & Dragons sense, where you have to learn all the rules and familiarize yourself with skills and spells. In fact, the game is based on The Dark Eye, which is a tabletop RPG that many people call Germany's answer to D&D.

If the story sounds interesting, it is, but it's told through lines of dialog in between battles. Many, many battles. It's not full of exposition like Pillars of Eternity or the old D&D-based games. Blackguards is more like 70% combat and 30% story.

Yea you pretty much sold me too. I just like tactics and stuff. Playing Pillars and all I want to do is fight the hardest enemies and toughest bosses. 


Follow me on Twitter

Currently playing: 

Pillars of Eternity; Rainbow Six Siege; Forza 7 (X1X) 

#8 Bezerker   Bezerker Barrage! CAGiversary!   6875 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Bezerker

Posted Yesterday, 04:53 PM

BEWARE.  Amazon is still selling the recalled PS4 version.  It was recalled back in October as the actual game data is for Dungeons 2, not Blackguards 2.   If you decide to roll the dice, make sure the barcode on the back of the game ends in  113.  If it ends up 765 it is the recalled version with the wrong game on disc.

 

I tried talking to Amazon CS about them specifically sending me a copy of the one ending in 113, but since they lump everything under one SKU there was no way for them to do it, so id have to potentially order hundreds before I got the non-recalled version.

 

I ended up just not caring about trophies and went with the Xb1 version since it is $10 cheaper. 


538822.png

#9 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   83 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 05:24 PM

Great price on the Xbox One!
Sold me on it!

#10 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted Today, 01:34 AM

Add-On items need to go the way of the dodo. Not buying a single one. Especially not at $10. No excuse whatsoever for this to be an Add-On item.


#11 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16266 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

Add-On items need to go the way of the dodo. Not buying a single one. Especially not at $10. No excuse whatsoever for this to be an Add-On item.


Oh I’m sure amazon is going to miss your revenue.

Ees7Y.jpg


I'm 100% shocked that books still exist in today's day and age. I thought they'd be out by now. They make up like 1% of today's entertainment and unless you're 60 or older, stray away from books and start emersing yourself with real entertainment.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Codes for Free / Codes for Trade

#12 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6578 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

It's super easy to get around the addon item requirements. So while they aren't great they don't bother me at all and they do serve a purpose so I'm cool with them existing.

Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

My Trade List

#13 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted Today, 08:32 AM

Oh I’m sure amazon is going to miss your revenue.

ETOmzy5.gif


#14 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10745 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:58 PM

Price has risen a bit and Amazon no longer considers it an Add-on item.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy