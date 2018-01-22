Blackguards 2 (XB1) - $9.88 Add-on item at Amazon; PS4 version is currently $20.41

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Both versions have been fluctuating in price recently but this is the lowest it has gone for XBox One. In fact it just became an add-on item once it went under $10.

XB1 - $9.88:

https://www.amazon.c...ds=blackguard 2

PS4 - $20.41:

https://www.amazon.c...ds=blackguard 2

Of note I believe the PS4 version is the one that originally installed an incorrect game (Dungeons 2 I think) but I think that issue has been fixed and correct discs are now being sent out. Not sure if the XB1 version ever had that problem.