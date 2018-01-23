Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Prey $12 @ Microsoft Store

By 1mhot3K, Today, 04:55 AM

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 04:55 AM

Just picked this one up off the net!

 

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

 

It's finally dropped below the $20. Try to pull up to your local microsoft store for this one. 


#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

Really doesn't deserve to be discounted so heavily already/this repeatedly

GG

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

gantt

Posted Today, 06:26 AM

It's finally dropped below the $20. Try to pull up to your local microsoft store for this one. 

It's been $15. And our local Microsoft Store is on the upper level of a mall, but you could try that. ;)


