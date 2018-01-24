https://www.amazon.c...uct/B0714JC17Z/
Raiden V: Director's Cut Limited Edition PS4 - $21.57 Amazon
#1 The Time Mage
Posted Today, 02:07 PM
Games I'm Selling/Trading
#2 King of Strong Style
Posted Today, 03:08 PM
Thanks OP!
Been waiting for a good price on this! I also had a $5 credit from last week's Xbox Live 3 Month Code debacle, so only have to pay $17.70 for Raiden V!
No idea when I will get around to playing this since Monster Hunter World will be out Friday and proceed to dominate my life.
#3 Touched the dead
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
The standard edition is $17.94 if you don't care about the music CD.
https://www.amazon.c...ywords=raiden v
#4 King of Strong Style
Posted Today, 03:23 PM
I do not care about the music CD, but already ordered that version and the difference in price aren't huge so I'll just keep my order. Glad this has dropped though, I couldn't justify it at the MSRP.
