Raiden V: Director's Cut PS4 Standard - $19.14 LE - $21.57 Amazon

Standard - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0774GX7H7/
LE - https://www.amazon.c...uct/B0714JC17Z/
Posted Yesterday, 02:07 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:08 PM
Thanks OP!
Been waiting for a good price on this! I also had a $5 credit from last week's Xbox Live 3 Month Code debacle, so only have to pay $17.70 for Raiden V!
No idea when I will get around to playing this since Monster Hunter World will be out Friday and proceed to dominate my life.
Currently Playing: TOO MANY GAMES EDITION!
Destiny 2, South Park: TFBW, WWE 2K18, and Ys VIII | Cuphead | Switch Mario Odyssey | Metroid: Samus Returns
Posted Yesterday, 03:16 PM
The standard edition is $17.94 if you don't care about the music CD.
https://www.amazon.c...ywords=raiden v
Posted Yesterday, 03:23 PM
I do not care about the music CD, but already ordered that version and the difference in price aren't huge so I'll just keep my order. Glad this has dropped though, I couldn't justify it at the MSRP.
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
Price went up but it's included in the main post now.
Posted Yesterday, 11:10 PM
Posted Today, 12:09 AM
Got the standard. Could care less about the OST.
Posted Today, 05:25 AM
Got the standard. Could care less about the OST.
Me too. I could care a lot less. That's why I bought the LE.
Posted Today, 05:44 AM