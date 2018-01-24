Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Raiden V: Director's Cut PS4 Standard - $19.14 LE - $21.57 Amazon

By Green Card200, Yesterday, 02:07 PM

#1 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2212 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted Yesterday, 02:07 PM

Standard - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0774GX7H7/

 

LE - https://www.amazon.c...uct/B0714JC17Z/

 

 


Smile Support Society. We play horror/retro games -  Games I'm Selling/Trading

#2 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   2932 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 03:08 PM

Thanks OP! 

 

Been waiting for a good price on this! I also had a $5 credit from last week's Xbox Live 3 Month Code debacle, so only have to pay $17.70 for Raiden V!

 

No idea when I will get around to playing this since Monster Hunter World will be out Friday and proceed to dominate my life. 


Currently Playing: TOO MANY GAMES EDITION!

:ps4: Destiny 2, South Park: TFBW, WWE 2K18, and Ys VIII |  :xb1: Cuphead  |  Switch Mario Odyssey |  :3ds:  Metroid: Samus Returns

 

#3 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10748 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 03:16 PM

The standard edition is $17.94 if you don't care about the music CD.

 

https://www.amazon.c...ywords=raiden v


#4 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   2932 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 03:23 PM

The standard edition is $17.94 if you don't care about the music CD.

 

https://www.amazon.c...ywords=raiden v

I do not care about the music CD, but already ordered that version and the difference in price aren't huge so I'll just keep my order. Glad this has dropped though, I couldn't justify it at the MSRP. 


Currently Playing: TOO MANY GAMES EDITION!

:ps4: Destiny 2, South Park: TFBW, WWE 2K18, and Ys VIII |  :xb1: Cuphead  |  Switch Mario Odyssey |  :3ds:  Metroid: Samus Returns

 

#5 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2212 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

The standard edition is $17.94 if you don't care about the music CD.

 

https://www.amazon.c...ywords=raiden v

Price went up but it's included in the main post now.


Smile Support Society. We play horror/retro games -  Games I'm Selling/Trading

#6 fishface45   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   148 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

fishface45

Posted Yesterday, 11:10 PM

Thanks OP, I had $5 gift card for Amazon. Bought the LE for $18.
http://www.invelos.c...HKMOVIESAREBEST

#7 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1526 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted Today, 12:09 AM

Got the standard. Could care less about the OST. 


#8 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2212 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted Today, 05:25 AM

Got the standard. Could care less about the OST. 

Me too. I could care a lot less. That's why I bought the LE.


Smile Support Society. We play horror/retro games -  Games I'm Selling/Trading

#9 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1374 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

It looks like it's trending upwards. $21.95 now.
Let's go O's!
