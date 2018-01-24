Gamestop "New" Thread

Posted Today, 02:49 PM

Current Ad is 1/24 - 1/30

Current Pre-owned Games Promo:

$50 Extra Credit when you trade your Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch System

Not valid toward cash trades.

Cannot be combined with any other offer.

Valid 1/1/18 - 2/11/18.

Get up to 40% Extra Trade Credit When You Trade Toward Dragonball FighterZ or Monster Hunter

Elite members get 40% bonus from base

Pro members get 30% bonus from base

Others get 20% bonus from base

Offer valid for game and accessory trades only. Not valid toward cash trades.

Offer valid through 2/11/18.

Weekly Ad:PDF version:N/A

GS FAQ

FAQ will be entered when those questions get asked frequently.

Assistant Store Leader, Store Leader; manager positions at GS.Buy two, get one free. Typically refers to the coupon you receive when becoming Pro.Gamer’s Club Unlocked, Best BuyGameStopJunior detective, an employee who is out to get someoneLoss Prevention; this is the department that actually bans accounts after being flagged.Trade credit.Trade in value, or what a game currently trades for. When posting a TV for a game, always use the base value.[/background][/size][/quote]