CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Gamestop "New" Thread

By miketheplantguy, Today, 02:49 PM

#1 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted Today, 02:49 PM

Current Ad is 1/24 - 1/30

Weekly Ad:
http://www.gamestop.com/weeklyad

PDF version:
https://www.gamestop...LFSI_012418.pdf





Current Pre-owned Games Promo:
N/A

​Current Trade in Promos:

$50 Extra Credit when you trade your Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch System
Not valid toward cash trades.
Cannot be combined with any other offer.
Valid 1/1/18 - 2/11/18.


Get up to 40% Extra Trade Credit When You Trade Toward Dragonball FighterZ or Monster Hunter
Elite members get 40% bonus from base
Pro members get 30% bonus from base
Others get 20% bonus from base
Offer valid for game and accessory trades only. Not valid toward cash trades.
Offer valid through 2/11/18.





GS FAQ

FAQ will be entered when those questions get asked frequently.





TERMINOLOGY AND LINGO

ASL/SL: Assistant Store Leader, Store Leader; manager positions at GS.
B2G1: Buy two, get one free. Typically refers to the coupon you receive when becoming Pro.
GCU/BB: Gamer’s Club Unlocked, Best Buy
GS: GameStop
JD: Junior detective, an employee who is out to get someone
LP: Loss Prevention; this is the department that actually bans accounts after being flagged.
TC/TiC: Trade credit.
TIV/TV: Trade in value, or what a game currently trades for. When posting a TV for a game, always use the base value.[/background][/size][/quote]

#2 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted Today, 02:49 PM

Still don't know why I should reserve this :)


#3 3rdShift  

3rdShift

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

Subscribed.


#4 Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

Can I get access to the sheets please? Thanks.
Posted Image

#5 2014CAGnewbie  

2014CAGnewbie

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

Can I get access to the sheets please? Thanks.

Sure, just ask the mole.


#6 beaubalon  

beaubalon

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

Does anyone know for sure if there is a trade-in bonus towards Monster Hunter World (despite not being listed)

#7 chadthechosen  

chadthechosen

Posted Today, 04:00 PM

Yes Monster Hunter World is also listed for up to 40 percent trade in bonus towards it along with Shadow of the Colossus and Final Fantasy NT.

#8 beaubalon  

beaubalon

Posted Today, 04:09 PM

Yes Monster Hunter World is also listed for up to 40 percent trade in bonus towards it along with Shadow of the Colossus and Final Fantasy NT.


Cool. Thank you

#9 Keen314  

Keen314

Posted Today, 04:09 PM

I’m huffing that new thread smell.

#10 chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

Loss Prevention = LP, not LS

 

Thanks Plantman!

 

Spoiler


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

#11 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

Loss Prevention = LP, not LS
 
Thanks Plantman!
 

Spoiler


Maybe he knows GS internal lingo??

Also I couldn't stop watching that video.

#12 Zenaphobe Zerj  

Zenaphobe Zerj

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

That sweet sweet new thread smell.


#13 outrun78  

outrun78

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

hopefully this thread will continue to disappointment call " GameStop"


Proud playstion vr owner

 

 

 

RaBiDcAcTuS78.png

#14 wakkoviper  

wakkoviper

Posted Today, 05:33 PM

following


#15 thephoenix112  

thephoenix112

Posted Today, 05:55 PM

I saw Best Buy is doing a steelbook with preorders for Monster Hunter World, is that Best Buy only or does anyone know if Gamestop is doing that too?  If not, I may see if I can quickly switch mine over.


#16 sjc1279  

sjc1279

Posted Today, 06:11 PM

I saw Best Buy is doing a steelbook with preorders for Monster Hunter World, is that Best Buy only or does anyone know if Gamestop is doing that too?  If not, I may see if I can quickly switch mine over.


Steelbook is bestbuy exclusive.

#17 thephoenix112  

thephoenix112

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

Well, if I can still get in on that Best Buy goodness...I think I missed out on the Dissidia NT steelbook deal at GS


#18 The Rodfather  

The Rodfather

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

This is the beginning of the new Post BB era. Hes our Joe Paterno. >_>

#19 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

Subscribed.

#20 Blade  

Blade

Posted Today, 06:53 PM

Is "New" in quotation marks as a tongue-in-cheek reference to how lots of Gamestop's shit is marked "new" but not factory sealed and usually gutted?

 

Gamestop sucks.


#21 Stellar Inertia  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Today, 06:58 PM

I think Bestbuy has some kind of steelbook agreement cause a good amount of their preorders tend to come with a steebook.

512847.png

 

#22 Alexpguy  

Alexpguy

Posted Today, 07:34 PM

Doesn't the ad normally announce when a prestige day is coming?
<p>Good Games,
Great Prices, Anyone Can Find - $5 Collector

#23 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted Today, 07:36 PM

Is "New" in quotation marks as a tongue-in-cheek reference to how lots of Gamestop's shit is marked "new" but not factory sealed and usually gutted?

Gamestop sucks.


Wondering how long till someone pointed that out.

And I don’t think GameStop sucks. I don’t really see the need for a factory sealed copy most of the time. If the game looks perfect and the codes work i see nothing wrong. Granted I never got a opened new game when I ordered online. Pre owned from online is just a mixed bag of who knows.

I think the GS hate train is mostly hating them because it’s cool to do so. Oh and shady policies that change before end dates. And not refunding credit when orders are canceled. And CS that takes forever. And forcing employees to hard sell pre orders to a point that they add them on without telling you. And not training their employees well (granted some are great).

#24 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted Today, 07:38 PM

Doesn't the ad normally announce when a prestige day is coming?


Sometimes. Or maybe the ad will advertise a pro day.

#25 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Today, 07:42 PM

Doesn't the ad normally announce when a prestige day is coming?

Sometimes there's a separate flyer. But they may not even put it out until the day before.

#26 Rotondo  

Rotondo

Posted Today, 07:46 PM

So much more room for stuff

3Z3NKXk.gif

#27 jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted Today, 07:55 PM

Wondering how long till someone pointed that out.

And I don’t think GameStop sucks. I don’t really see the need for a factory sealed copy most of the time. If the game looks perfect and the codes work i see nothing wrong. Granted I never got a opened new game when I ordered online. Pre owned from online is just a mixed bag of who knows.
 

My issue with it is if it is a gift.  I don't want to give someone an opened copy of anything as a gift.  The other issue is they frequently forget to reseal it with a special sticker.  So if you decide to return it later it isn't an unopened copy.  

 

I don't buy very many games as gifts anymore but when/if I do I want it sealed.  

 

Just a stupid business practice IMO.  No one else who sells games needs to do this.   


jimbo8574.pngjimbo8574.png

#28 ubiquetous  

ubiquetous

Posted Today, 08:22 PM

Wondering how long till someone pointed that out.

And I don’t think GameStop sucks. I don’t really see the need for a factory sealed copy most of the time. If the game looks perfect and the codes work i see nothing wrong. Granted I never got a opened new game when I ordered online. Pre owned from online is just a mixed bag of who knows.

I think the GS hate train is mostly hating them because it’s cool to do so. Oh and shady policies that change before end dates. And not refunding credit when orders are canceled. And CS that takes forever. And forcing employees to hard sell pre orders to a point that they add them on without telling you. And not training their employees well (granted some are great).

This is my rant. There are many like it, but this one is mine.

Spoiler

#29 jsb2642  

jsb2642

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Wondering how long till someone pointed that out.

And I don’t think GameStop sucks. I don’t really see the need for a factory sealed copy most of the time. If the game looks perfect and the codes work i see nothing wrong. Granted I never got a opened new game when I ordered online. Pre owned from online is just a mixed bag of who knows.

I think the GS hate train is mostly hating them because it’s cool to do so. Oh and shady policies that change before end dates. And not refunding credit when orders are canceled. And CS that takes forever. And forcing employees to hard sell pre orders to a point that they add them on without telling you. And not training their employees well (granted some are great).

I kind of agree with you when it comes to not needing a sealed game but I really hate the new stickers they've been using to seal gutted games, it's almost impossible to get the residue off the case. Now, them selling opened collectibles as new is ridiculous. Several of the figures I bought were opened and I've only recently noticed things were missing. If it weren't for the great deals I got and the fact I used trade credit to buy them, I'd probably try to do something about it.
