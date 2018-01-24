Gamestop "New" Thread

Weekly Ad:
http://www.gamestop.com/weeklyad
PDF version:
https://www.gamestop...LFSI_012418.pdf
Current Pre-owned Games Promo:
Current Trade in Promos:
$50 Extra Credit when you trade your Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch System
Not valid toward cash trades.
Cannot be combined with any other offer.
Valid 1/1/18 - 2/11/18.
Get up to 40% Extra Trade Credit When You Trade Toward Dragonball FighterZ or Monster Hunter
Elite members get 40% bonus from base
Pro members get 30% bonus from base
Others get 20% bonus from base
Offer valid for game and accessory trades only. Not valid toward cash trades.
Offer valid through 2/11/18.
GS FAQFAQ will be entered when those questions get asked frequently.
TERMINOLOGY AND LINGO
ASL/SL: Assistant Store Leader, Store Leader; manager positions at GS.
B2G1: Buy two, get one free. Typically refers to the coupon you receive when becoming Pro.
GCU/BB: Gamer’s Club Unlocked, Best Buy
GS: GameStop
JD: Junior detective, an employee who is out to get someone
LP: Loss Prevention; this is the department that actually bans accounts after being flagged.
TC/TiC: Trade credit.
TC/TiC: Trade credit.

TIV/TV: Trade in value, or what a game currently trades for. When posting a TV for a game, always use the base value.