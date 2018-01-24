Playstation 4 Hori mini wired gamepad $19.99 33% off

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

I just bought this controller for Christmas for $30 at gamestop. Its $27 at Walmart.

I like the controller but the touchpad won't work for certain games. I mainly got it as a remote for Hulu and Netflix because PS4 controllers battery die too fast. Figure use the gamepad as a TV remote and bonus controller. I don't have huge hands so its comfortable to me. I play dark souls 3 and bloodborne with it. Which with restricted touchpad features you can't gesture or quick option.