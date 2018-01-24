Jump to content

Playstation 4 Hori mini wired gamepad $19.99 33% off

By needler420, Yesterday, 10:55 PM

needler420  

needler420

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

https://www.amazon.c...9DECKCCJ53J859C

 

I just bought this controller for Christmas for $30 at gamestop. Its $27 at Walmart.

 

I like the controller but the touchpad won't work for certain games. I mainly got it as a remote for Hulu and Netflix because PS4 controllers battery die too fast. Figure use the gamepad as a TV remote and bonus controller. I don't have huge hands so its comfortable to me. I play dark souls 3 and bloodborne with it. Which with restricted touchpad features you can't gesture or quick option.


needler420.png

 

 

E-104 Epsilon  

E-104 Epsilon

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

I've been considering one for fighting games but not sure how good the dpad is. Can anyone comment?

Caskett-V03.png

:360: / :xb1: E104 Epsil |  :ps3: Caskett-V03 | Steam e104_epsilon

 

 

outrun78  

outrun78

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

might have to jump on one


Proud playstion vr owner

 

 

 

RaBiDcAcTuS78.png

whitereflection  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

I've been considering one for fighting games but not sure how good the dpad is. Can anyone comment?

I was wondering the exact same thing. I have the Pokken controller by Hori and didn't like it too much.

wakkoviper  

wakkoviper

Posted Today, 12:50 AM

picked one up. was looking for a deal on this. thanks!


ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

I got this at launch for my son. He's 6 and this fits his hands perfectly.

I would quickly pay retail for it again, more for a wireless mini option.
