Posted Today, 06:12 AM

I just found out the Fallout 4 season pass is on sale for $25 while looking up the game specifically but it isn't listed Xbox's "Deals with Gold" or "Sales and Specials." The GOTY edition is also on sale ($35) but not listed. This isn't the first time I've found multiple sale items not listed anywhere.

Where the hell do they list all the additional dlc and add-ons that are on sale? Am I crazy or is there no full lists on Xbox or Microsoft's site?