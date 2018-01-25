Jump to content

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

This is the Police (PS4 - $7.49, XB1 - $7.81, Switch - $18.58) at Amazon.com

By Josef, Today, 03:48 PM

Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:48 PM

These have been fluctuating in price recently.  MSRP is $19.99 for PS4 and XB1 versions, $29.99 for the Switch version.

 

Currently listed as Add-on items.

 

PS4 - $7.49

https://www.amazon.c...s is the police

 

XB1 - $7.81

https://www.amazon.c...s is the police

 

The Switch version is also lower in price, but not as much as the other two:

 

Switch - $18.58

https://www.amazon.c...s is the police


Strider Turbulence  

Strider Turbulence

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

The xbox one version of This is the Police is also $5 at the microsoftstore.com w/free shipping.

 

Any opinions on this game? I've been delaying purchasing it for over a week now.


falsedichotomies  

falsedichotomies

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

Did this game bomb or what? It looked kinda interesting to me. Might pick up ps4 version at this price.

FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

Did this game bomb or what? It looked kinda interesting to me. Might pick up ps4 version at this price.

It's just a very basic game with bunch of texts, it is more suitable as a handheld rather than console

diablodeltoro  

diablodeltoro

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

I have it on PC. I enjoy it. it's more of a niche game i think (and much more of a downloadable than something worth being a disc game) and it has a slow pace and can be a grind. it is a point and click, no direct action you control other than the choices you make.

 

 

It is a long game in that it takes 180 days (game days) to complete.

 

 

you play the police chief and you have to make it to retirement without getting fired by the mayor who hates you or getting killed by the mob and you have to raise $500,000 for retirement by any means you are willing to do.

 

you have 2 shifts of officers and detectives, you send them on calls (or don't) they have experience levels which get better or worse depending on their success or failure of each call. you have to manage moral, directives from city hall and such

 

 

if you like management games with a story interlaced and cop procedural shows on tv, this is it


MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

Looks like it's creeping back up.  $8.09 for the ps4 version now.

 

I might be interested if it wasn't an add-on item.  Sucks that they literally won't let you buy it, even with other shipping options, without adding $25 worth of other stuff to your cart.  I get that shipping cheap items is too expensive, but the add-on program is annoying and has actually caused me to order things from other companies that I wanted to buy on Amazon.


thephoenix112  

thephoenix112

Posted Today, 08:11 PM

I have it on PC and really enjoy it.  In a time where good management games are in short supply, it's definitely refreshing.  Police management, managing different shifts and whatnot.  There's a lot of unique events and things for each day you play so it never feels repetitive.  For that price, if you like management types of games, it's worth picking it up.


