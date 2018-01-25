This is the Police (PS4 - $7.49, XB1 - $7.81, Switch - $18.58) at Amazon.com

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

I have it on PC. I enjoy it. it's more of a niche game i think (and much more of a downloadable than something worth being a disc game) and it has a slow pace and can be a grind. it is a point and click, no direct action you control other than the choices you make.

It is a long game in that it takes 180 days (game days) to complete.

you play the police chief and you have to make it to retirement without getting fired by the mayor who hates you or getting killed by the mob and you have to raise $500,000 for retirement by any means you are willing to do.

you have 2 shifts of officers and detectives, you send them on calls (or don't) they have experience levels which get better or worse depending on their success or failure of each call. you have to manage moral, directives from city hall and such

if you like management games with a story interlaced and cop procedural shows on tv, this is it