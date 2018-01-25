Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Amnesia Collection Free on Humble Bundle For PC and STEAM

By Jiryn, Yesterday, 09:21 PM
Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

The Amnesia Collection is free on Humble Bundle for anyone who wants to grab this great series.

Though I found the first game and 1.5 much better than the second, they are all great games!

 

https://www.humblebu...esia-collection


Jaybrones

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

Thanks OP.


NeloDiavolo

Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

Awesome, and thanks!

Fletchncl

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

Got one, thanks!

jupiterjones

Posted Today, 12:41 AM

Turns out I already had the first game from....somewhere for free, but grabbed the bundle anyway. Hard to beat the price.


zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 05:34 AM

Turns out I already had the first game from....somewhere for free, but grabbed the bundle anyway. Hard to beat the price.

It was free for a day on Steam a few years ago, that's how I got it.


