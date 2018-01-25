Amnesia Collection Free on Humble Bundle For PC and STEAM

The Amnesia Collection is free on Humble Bundle for anyone who wants to grab this great series.
Though I found the first game and 1.5 much better than the second, they are all great games!
https://www.humblebu...esia-collection
Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM
Thanks OP.
Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Posted Today, 12:41 AM
Turns out I already had the first game from....somewhere for free, but grabbed the bundle anyway. Hard to beat the price.
Posted Today, 05:34 AM
Turns out I already had the first game from....somewhere for free, but grabbed the bundle anyway. Hard to beat the price.
It was free for a day on Steam a few years ago, that's how I got it.
