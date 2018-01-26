I just bought a brand new PS4 Pro from this site. First time buying so others might have more bacground on the site in terms of reliability or quality.
Here is the link:
https://www.bhphotov...tion_4_pro.html
Some bundles are 399.99 like the SW BF2.
PS4 Pro - 379.99 (No Tax) on B&H website - Free expedite shipping
By maykol, Today, 05:13 AM
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 47 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:13 AM
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 47 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:30 AM
I heard also model is made in China and not Japan. But I really don’t know if there is any .