Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PS4 Pro - 379.99 (No Tax) on B&H website - Free expedite shipping

By maykol, Today, 05:13 AM

#1 maykol   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   47 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

maykol

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

I just bought a brand new PS4 Pro from this site. First time buying so others might have more bacground on the site in terms of reliability or quality.

Here is the link:
https://www.bhphotov...tion_4_pro.html

Some bundles are 399.99 like the SW BF2.

#2 maykol   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   47 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

maykol

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

I heard also model is made in China and not Japan. But I really don’t know if there is any .
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy