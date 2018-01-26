Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

The gang discusses locked loot boxes, Overwatch and Ghost Recon updates, Xbox Game Pass, and a whole lot more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Mega Man Statue & E-Tank With Mega Man Legacy Collection Game PS4 $59.10

By wakkoviper, Today, 05:54 PM

#1 wakkoviper   Mr. Mofofo CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

wakkoviper

Posted Today, 05:54 PM

Mega Man Statue & E-Tank With Mega Man Legacy Collection Game - PlayStation 4..

 

 

https://www.amazon.c..._5R2AAb316PZC0 


#2 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   505 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 06:01 PM

I looked at this before and remember reading that it doesn't come with the game despite advertising so

#3 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

I looked at this before and remember reading that it doesn't come with the game despite advertising so

 

Yeah I ordered it twice (when it was like $30) and neither one came with the game.  I notified customer service and they said "if you look at the reviews it says no game comes with it".


#4 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11130 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

Weird, i got one on launch day and it did come with the game

848178.pngSgtWiggles.png

#5 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   8765 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 08:16 PM

Yeah I ordered it twice (when it was like $30) and neither one came with the game.  I notified customer service and they said "if you look at the reviews it says no game comes with it".

That's a bunch of Panther Piss.  Did you tell them to look at the title of the product page?!?


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy