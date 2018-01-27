Jump to content

Bonus 10% Off PSN Purchase With Code FA5C4B2BJK

By DannyEndurance, Today, 04:57 AM

Posted Today, 04:57 AM

10% off everything in cart. Ends 1/30. 11:59PM P.T.

 

And No, It Does Not Work On Pre-Orders


Posted Today, 05:05 AM

Is it the same code from this blog post?

 

https://blog.us.play...st-have-titles/

 

I'm guessing it probably is since it's got the same expiration date.  If so, it's a universal code for everyone and isn't tied to an email/account (thankfully).  Frisky already has it posted in the PSN deals thread.


Posted Today, 05:25 AM

Yes, thanks, didn't know. Updated post.


