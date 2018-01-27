Bonus 10% Off PSN Purchase With Code FA5C4B2BJK

10% off everything in cart. Ends 1/30. 11:59PM P.T.
And No, It Does Not Work On Pre-Orders
Jump to content
Posted Today, 04:57 AM
10% off everything in cart. Ends 1/30. 11:59PM P.T.
And No, It Does Not Work On Pre-Orders
Posted Today, 05:05 AM
Is it the same code from this blog post?
https://blog.us.play...st-have-titles/
I'm guessing it probably is since it's got the same expiration date. If so, it's a universal code for everyone and isn't tied to an email/account (thankfully). Frisky already has it posted in the PSN deals thread.
Posted Today, 05:25 AM
Is it the same code from this blog post?
https://blog.us.play...st-have-titles/
I'm guessing it probably is since it's got the same expiration date. If so, it's a universal code for everyone and isn't tied to an email/account (thankfully). Frisky already has it posted in the PSN deals thread.
Yes, thanks, didn't know. Updated post.