Gran Turismo Sport Limited Ed new at Amazon $34.98 (Dead?)

By pjgamer007, Today, 02:22 PM

pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Today, 02:22 PM

Lowest I have seen this:

https://www.amazon.c...VCECDMN0X6FA9ZX

 

May be dead now.


kobeisgod  

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

Dead already?


pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Today, 06:33 PM

Wow, guess so.  I considered holding off on ordering to see if the price might fluctuate like some other Amazon items do, but I'm glad I went ahead and ordered it right before posting this.

 

They must have had a very limited number of these to sell at that price.


