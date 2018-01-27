Gran Turismo Sport Limited Ed new at Amazon $34.98 (Dead?)

Lowest I have seen this:
https://www.amazon.c...VCECDMN0X6FA9ZX
May be dead now.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 02:22 PM
Lowest I have seen this:
https://www.amazon.c...VCECDMN0X6FA9ZX
May be dead now.
Join Ebates
Posted Today, 06:19 PM
Dead already?
Posted Today, 06:33 PM
Wow, guess so. I considered holding off on ordering to see if the price might fluctuate like some other Amazon items do, but I'm glad I went ahead and ordered it right before posting this.
They must have had a very limited number of these to sell at that price.
Join Ebates