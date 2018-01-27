I noticed in my gmail's promotional dump folder an email from Paypal that included a promo code for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at eBay. The code requires payment through Paypal and expires tomorrow (1/28)
Paypal email deal: $10 off $50 or more purchase on eBay
Posted Yesterday, 08:46 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM
I purchase too often on eBay to get one of these.
Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM
Definitely targeted, didn't get this (and I rarely buy stuff from ebay)
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM
I got a 20% off code for "home, fashion and more"
P20SAVENOW
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM
There’s a few codes on slick deals that are being posted I used a random one and it worked so definitely not targeted the shipping costs do not count towards the 50 dollar threshold ..
I tried those codes, just get a generic "Looks like this code isn't ready yet" error.
Posted Today, 12:46 AM
Not working here either.