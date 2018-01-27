Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

The gang discusses locked loot boxes, Overwatch and Ghost Recon updates, Xbox Game Pass, and a whole lot more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Paypal email deal: $10 off $50 or more purchase on eBay

By teh lurv, Yesterday, 08:46 PM

#1 teh lurv  

teh lurv

Posted Yesterday, 08:46 PM

I noticed in my gmail's promotional dump folder an email from Paypal that included a promo code for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at eBay. The code requires payment through Paypal and expires tomorrow (1/28)


#2 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20600 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

I purchase too often on eBay to get one of these.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#3 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

Definitely targeted, didn't get this (and I rarely buy stuff from ebay)


#4 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4217 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

I got a 20% off code for "home, fashion and more"

P20SAVENOW


#5 Francision   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   333 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Francision

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

I didn't get the email. :(
Posted Image

#6 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

There’s a few codes on slick deals that are being posted I used a random one and it worked so definitely not targeted the shipping costs do not count towards the 50 dollar threshold ..

#7 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM

There’s a few codes on slick deals that are being posted I used a random one and it worked so definitely not targeted the shipping costs do not count towards the 50 dollar threshold ..

 

I tried those codes, just get a generic "Looks like this code isn't ready yet" error.


#8 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2701 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

Not working here either.


Posted Image
Posted Image
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy