Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $19.99 ($15.99 GCU)
#1 Daddy
Posted Today, 06:23 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6018500
#2 CAG Veteran
Posted Today, 07:03 AM
how is this? I've been passing it up for years...
#3 Member Since Oct 2003
Posted Today, 07:16 AM
Ah, bought it during BF for $20, still haven't opened it. Oh well. This is gonna keep happening in my 100+ backlog.
#4 Henshin A Go-Go Baby!
Posted Today, 08:04 AM
Ah, bought it during BF for $20, still haven't opened it. Oh well. This is gonna keep happening in my 100+ backlog.
Come on, that's not enough to be considered a backlog. For a real CAG, the bare minimum is 500 You're not even close.
And yes, I'm just playing with you, man.
HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!
#5 You must be tired...
Posted Today, 08:18 AM
100+ backlog.
You gotta pump those numbers up! Those are rookie numbers.
... go to sleep.