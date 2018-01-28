Jump to content

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $19.99 ($15.99 GCU)

By ElvisTheGreat, Today, 06:23 AM

ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

Rayman Legends for Switch on sale, $20 off.


https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6018500

charlamagne  

charlamagne

Posted Today, 07:03 AM

how is this? I've been passing it up for years...


Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 07:16 AM

Ah, bought it during BF for $20, still haven't opened it. Oh well. This is gonna keep happening in my 100+ backlog.


romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted Today, 08:04 AM

Ah, bought it during BF for $20, still haven't opened it. Oh well. This is gonna keep happening in my 100+ backlog.

Come on, that's not enough to be considered a backlog.  For a real CAG, the bare minimum is 500 :)  You're not even close.

 

And yes, I'm just playing with you, man.  


HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!



David Hibiki  

David Hibiki

Posted Today, 08:18 AM

100+ backlog.

You gotta pump those numbers up! Those are rookie numbers.


... go to sleep.

