Fry's Ads 1/28-2/3

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$7.99
Yoshi Amiibo Figure
$10.36
Daisy Amiibo Figure
Mega Man Amiibo Figure
Pikachu Amiibo Figure
Waluigi Amiibo Figure
$13.59
Green Yarn Yoshi Amiibo Figure
$199
New 3DS XL Handheld: Galaxy Style
PS4
$29.99
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Steelbook)
Final Fantasy XV
$39.99
F1 2017: Special Edition
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$49.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99
Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (Steelbook) (Avail. Tue.)
UFC 3 (Avail. Tue.)
$129.88
Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Keypad and Mouse
$139.88 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.88
Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick
$199.99
Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II, $50 Gift Card (B&M only)
Switch
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$29.99
Final Fantasy XV
$39.99
F1 2017: Special Edition
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$49.99 (Free w/ purchase of XBox One X console on frys.com ONLY)
Forza Motorsport 7
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$49.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99
UFC 3 (Avail. Tue.)
$199.99
Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$279
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle, $50 Gift Card (B&M only)
less than $299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2, $50 Gift Card (B&M only)
less than $499 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ $50 Gift Card (B&M only)
PC
$9.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
Speedlink Ferus Gaming Keyboard
$19.99
Speedlink Lamia Gaming Keyboard
Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds
$29.99
Bloody TL80 Terminator Laser Gaming Mouse
Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Speedlink Omnivi Core Gaming Mouse
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$79.99
Bloody LK Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Roccat Nyth Modular MMO Gaming Mouse
$99.99
Roccat Frameless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
$6.99
Emio The Edge SNES Extension Cable
$8.99
Old Skool Super Controller for SNES Classic
$19.99
Hyperkin EVA Hard Shell Carrying Case for SNES Classic
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $54.99
Go-Tcha LED Touchscreen Wristband for Pokemon Go
$68.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
Blu-Ray
$3.98
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
Big
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
The Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Casino Royale
Chappie
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Happy Gilmore
Hit & Run
Horton Hears a Who
Jobs (Blu+DVD)
Knocked Up
Life of Pi
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Thelma & Louise: 20th Anniversary
West Side Story
The World's End (Blu+DVD)
$4.98
The Breakfast Club
Casino (1995)
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Face/Off
The Italian Job (2003)
Mallrats
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Blu+DVD)
Rush (2013) (Blu+DVD)
Sleepy Hollow
Star Trek (2009)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) (Blu+DVD)
(8? more titles at this price)
$5.99
Dazed and Confused
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Hardcore Henry
The Huntsman: Winter's War (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
The Last Starfighter
London Has Fallen (Blu+DVD)
Major Payne
Max Steel (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Arrival
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (Blu+DVD)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD) (?)
$14.99
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$23.99
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)
$29.95
It (2017) (4K+Blu)
Fry's Ads 1/28-2/3
