CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

The gang discusses locked loot boxes, Overwatch and Ghost Recon updates, Xbox Game Pass, and a whole lot more!

* * * * * 2 votes

(DEAD) PCGameSupply $10 Nintendo eShop for $8 - Digital Delivery

By folnevar, Yesterday, 04:07 PM

folnevar  

folnevar

Posted Yesterday, 04:07 PM

First time posting a deal, so I hope I'm doing this correctly.


PCGameSupply Nintendo eShop credit deal - $10 for $8.

Looks like it just started, 23 and 1/2 hours to go as of 11:00 AM EST.


http://www.pcgamesup...cial_promotion/

mokmoof  

mokmoof

Posted Yesterday, 04:09 PM

Thanks, OP! Looks like PayPal is enabled this time around, too.


Shameless self-promotion: I write words at the Everybody's Talking at Once blog and cast pods on the ETAO Podcast.

Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted Yesterday, 04:19 PM

Thanks, OP! Looks like PayPal is enabled this time around, too.

and a dollar extra is disabled this time around.

latin trident  

latin trident

Posted Yesterday, 04:20 PM

Snagged 2. Thanks OP

EveningNewbs  

EveningNewbs

Posted Yesterday, 04:21 PM

Your first time posting a deal AND you didn't post a mobile link like a noob? You're a natural.


14594.png

Leooo0  

Leooo0

Posted Yesterday, 04:26 PM

Was in until I saw my previous orders for $7. What happened to 30%?

folnevar  

folnevar

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

Your first time posting a deal AND you didn't post a mobile link like a noob? You're a natural.

Haha! Thanks!!

 

Yeah, $8 is certainly not as good as $7, but better than when they were doing $9, and with a PayPal option. I keep missing these, so I was happy to get one at 20% off.


starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 04:59 PM

Snagged 2. Thanks OP

 

How get two?  Hulk want know.


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 05:05 PM

$7 or bust.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Yesterday, 05:07 PM

Got one, thanks OP


Join Ebates

Shadowsteal123  

Shadowsteal123

Posted Yesterday, 05:10 PM

I will take that.

akilshohen  

akilshohen

Posted Yesterday, 05:28 PM

Thanks.
Tell me if you agree with the other comments on this video

wentzelitis  

wentzelitis

Posted Yesterday, 05:43 PM

too bad theres nothing worth buying on switch especially digitally


pbfluff  

pbfluff

Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM

got 1, thx op!


dr.nin10doom  

dr.nin10doom

Posted Yesterday, 06:15 PM

Thanks OP! In for 1!


starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 08:48 PM

too bad theres nothing worth buying on switch especially digitally


Hulk Smash Troll!

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 08:50 PM

Got one, do you have to create a second account to buy a second one?
CBrownsT10.pngTheLegendoTyler.png

Nintendo Switch Friend Code: 6690-7182-9810

Francision  

Francision

Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM

Thanks! Been waiting a few months for this to pop up again.
Posted Image

facls  

facls

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

I managed to get and redeem one, but now I can't log into the same account or my other one. It says "try again in 60 seconds" and then nothing happens. On the other one it says to try again in 24 hours.


Stridix  

Stridix

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

Used all my Best Buy pick-up promo for e-shop cards...so i'll pass

 

....and not $7 for $10 eshop....

 

Don't Give IN :shame:


Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

Wish I could buy two of these so I could get the Zelda season pass at 20% off. :(


postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

Thanks OP. Got one and used it on Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon. I've been wanting to play that game on my Wii U.
Lakers for Life!

folnevar  

folnevar

Posted Yesterday, 11:37 PM

Just checked in from work. Looks like it's dead. Updated title.

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 02:27 AM

Damnit. Missed it again because of my damn ass. Diarrhea is the worst.

EpicLootsCA  

EpicLootsCA

Posted Today, 03:11 AM

Havent seen one of these for ages, now can we get some PSN love!!!


ERGOPROXY-DECAY.png

 

--- Click Above for something amazing ---

