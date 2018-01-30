PCGameSupply $10 Nintendo eShop for $8 - Digital Delivery

First time posting a deal, so I hope I'm doing this correctly.
PCGameSupply Nintendo eShop credit deal - $10 for $8.
Looks like it just started, 23 and 1/2 hours to go as of 11:00 AM EST.
http://www.pcgamesup...cial_promotion/
Posted Today, 04:07 PM
Posted Today, 04:09 PM
Thanks, OP! Looks like PayPal is enabled this time around, too.
Posted Today, 04:19 PM
and a dollar extra is disabled this time around.
Thanks, OP! Looks like PayPal is enabled this time around, too.
Posted Today, 04:20 PM
Posted Today, 04:21 PM
Your first time posting a deal AND you didn't post a mobile link like a noob? You're a natural.
Posted Today, 04:26 PM
Posted Today, 04:30 PM
Your first time posting a deal AND you didn't post a mobile link like a noob? You're a natural.
Haha! Thanks!!
Yeah, $8 is certainly not as good as $7, but better than when they were doing $9, and with a PayPal option. I keep missing these, so I was happy to get one at 20% off.
Posted Today, 04:59 PM
Snagged 2. Thanks OP
How get two? Hulk want know.
Posted Today, 05:05 PM
$7 or bust.
Posted Today, 05:07 PM
Got one, thanks OP
Posted Today, 05:10 PM
Posted Today, 05:28 PM
Posted Today, 05:43 PM
too bad theres nothing worth buying on switch especially digitally
Posted Today, 06:04 PM
got 1, thx op!
Posted Today, 06:15 PM
Thanks OP! In for 1!
Posted Today, 08:48 PM
Posted Today, 08:50 PM