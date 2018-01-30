Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

The gang discusses locked loot boxes, Overwatch and Ghost Recon updates, Xbox Game Pass, and a whole lot more!

* * * * * 2 votes

PCGameSupply $10 Nintendo eShop for $8 - Digital Delivery

By folnevar, Today, 04:07 PM

#1 folnevar  

folnevar

Posted Today, 04:07 PM

First time posting a deal, so I hope I'm doing this correctly.

 

 

PCGameSupply Nintendo eShop credit deal - $10 for $8.

 

Looks like it just started, 23 and 1/2 hours to go as of 11:00 AM EST. 

 

 

http://www.pcgamesup...cial_promotion/


#2 mokmoof  

mokmoof

Posted Today, 04:09 PM

Thanks, OP! Looks like PayPal is enabled this time around, too.


#3 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted Today, 04:19 PM

Thanks, OP! Looks like PayPal is enabled this time around, too.

and a dollar extra is disabled this time around.

#4 latin trident  

latin trident

Posted Today, 04:20 PM

Snagged 2. Thanks OP

#5 EveningNewbs  

EveningNewbs

Posted Today, 04:21 PM

Your first time posting a deal AND you didn't post a mobile link like a noob? You're a natural.


#6 Leooo0  

Leooo0

Posted Today, 04:26 PM

Was in until I saw my previous orders for $7. What happened to 30%?

#7 folnevar  

folnevar

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

Your first time posting a deal AND you didn't post a mobile link like a noob? You're a natural.

Haha! Thanks!!

 

Yeah, $8 is certainly not as good as $7, but better than when they were doing $9, and with a PayPal option. I keep missing these, so I was happy to get one at 20% off.


#8 starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Today, 04:59 PM

Snagged 2. Thanks OP

 

How get two?  Hulk want know.


#9 Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:05 PM

$7 or bust.


#10 pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Today, 05:07 PM

Got one, thanks OP


#11 Shadowsteal123  

Shadowsteal123

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

I will take that.

#12 akilshohen  

akilshohen

Posted Today, 05:28 PM

Thanks.
#13 wentzelitis  

wentzelitis

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

too bad theres nothing worth buying on switch especially digitally


#14 pbfluff  

pbfluff

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

got 1, thx op!


#15 dr.nin10doom  

dr.nin10doom

Posted Today, 06:15 PM

Thanks OP! In for 1!


#16 starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

too bad theres nothing worth buying on switch especially digitally


Hulk Smash Troll!

#17 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 08:50 PM

Got one, do you have to create a second account to buy a second one?
