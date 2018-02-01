Jump to content

CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

- - - - -

TRITTON Kama Stereo Headset and titanfall 2 PS4 $10

By Jay, Today, 10:07 AM

#1 Jay   Free and Fearless CAGiversary!   1616 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Jay

Posted Today, 10:07 AM

https://www.newegg.c...=2J5-007G-00001

 

w/code EMCPESE37


 

#2 rwerries   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   84 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

rwerries

Posted Today, 10:28 AM

Thanks - picked this up -- for $10 having a backup headset it's worth it 


#3 outrun78   this space for rent. CAGiversary!   1516 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

outrun78

Posted Today, 10:29 AM

Please note that this product is non-returnable and non-refundable.

 

i found this odd on there page. what if you get a legit broken one?


#4 Jay   Free and Fearless CAGiversary!   1616 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Jay

Posted Today, 10:51 AM

Please note that this product is non-returnable and non-refundable.

 

i found this odd on there page. what if you get a legit broken one?

Use paypal


 

#5 PRrambo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

PRrambo

Posted Today, 10:52 AM

Thanks - picked this up -- for $10 having a backup headset it's worth it


Yeah the headset for 10 bucks seems a good pickup. I also have wanted to buy Titanfall 2 as its routinely on sale for around ten bucks but always held off, now my patience has paid off.

#6 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   218 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Today, 11:19 AM

Thanks for the post. In for 1.

#7 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3359 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 11:44 AM

:D get ready for me to start talking in games. Have I got a lot to say 


#8 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   334 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 11:44 AM

Seems like a decent deal, sold.


#9 smokeyjoey8   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   314 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

smokeyjoey8

Posted Today, 11:55 AM

Please note that this product is non-returnable and non-refundable.

 

i found this odd on there page. what if you get a legit broken one?

If I remember correctly, Tritton was a Mad Catz brand, and I think Newegg bought up a ton of leftover Mad Catz shit after they went under. The non-returnable, non-refundable thing likely has to do with it being a clearance product that they want to move, but if the headset is busted they'd probably replace it assuming they have more in stock to replace it with. You just can't return it for no reason, like you could most other products. 


#10 Master Shake   I AM IMMORTAL! CAGiversary!   1697 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Master Shake

Posted Today, 12:34 PM

I wanted a headset for my ps4 and was planning on getting titanfall eventually. This works out great. Thanks.

#11 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2304 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted Today, 12:48 PM

Might have been interested but just the the Gold headset at walmart clearance for $15. Already had Astro A10. Don't really need a third pair and no interest in titanfall. Good deal though for those that need a backup headset.


needler420.png

 

 

#12 Sporkis   Will Duel 4 Mead! CAGiversary!   1641 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Sporkis

Posted Today, 12:53 PM

For $10 even if they suck they can't be any worse than the default earbuds that come with a PS4, which is what I am currently using. :lol:


#13 mchittumjr  

mchittumjr

Posted Today, 01:31 PM

Thanks OP needed a backup headset for when I forget to charge my Astro's. Tried to talk myself out of them since I already have Titanfall 2, but with GS/BB each giving $6 trade in or $4.80 cash I couldn't resist. They didn't even charge me tax. 


http://www.ebay.com/usr/chittumjr

 

 

810225.png

#14 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted Today, 02:17 PM

Might have been interested but just the the Gold headset at walmart clearance for $15. Already had Astro A10. Don't really need a third pair and no interest in titanfall. Good deal though for those that need a backup headset.


The PlayStation Gold headset? If so, interesting, as I was debating on maybe getting a pair. I definitely would for $15!

#15 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   573 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted Today, 02:58 PM

Nice deal but sold out... Missed it!

#16 Sentinel-Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   49 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Sentinel-Prime

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

Couldn't resist for $10.  Thanks OP!


#17 Alexpguy  

Alexpguy

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Oh poo, I missed out. I've never had a gaming headset and I've been meaning to get Titanfall 2 anyway.
Good Games,
Great Prices, Anyone Can Find - $5 Collector

#18 gumbyx84   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

gumbyx84

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

Sadly they are out of stock now. 😞 I missed out

#19 kitsunisan   Meh. CAGiversary!   1524 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

kitsunisan

Posted Today, 04:13 PM

Black ones are in stock for $10 more. Not sure if the code works though.

Get a Free Xbox One/Cash or Giftcards! - Join the CAGs Referral Conga Line – Super easy and it works!

#20 Royal High Knight   CAG's #1 Knucklehead CAGiversary!   5234 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Royal High Knight

Posted Today, 07:20 PM

Thanks OP. Got in on the deal early this morning. Now these headphones can go next to the spare headphones that were $10 at BB last year. Can't wait to finally see what all the hype is with Titanfall.


#21 fishface45   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   149 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

fishface45

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

Dammit

2J5-007G-00001^MAD CATZ^TRI906390001/02/1^TRITTON Kama Stereo Headset for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch has been removed from shopping cart due to quantity limitation/insufficient stock. Some combo items might be affected by this.
http://www.invelos.c...HKMOVIESAREBEST
