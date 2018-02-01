TRITTON Kama Stereo Headset and titanfall 2 PS4 $10

https://www.newegg.c...=2J5-007G-00001
w/code EMCPESE37
Posted Today, 10:07 AM
Posted Today, 10:28 AM
Thanks - picked this up -- for $10 having a backup headset it's worth it
Posted Today, 10:29 AM
Please note that this product is non-returnable and non-refundable.
i found this odd on there page. what if you get a legit broken one?
Posted Today, 10:51 AM
Use paypal
Posted Today, 10:52 AM
Posted Today, 11:19 AM
Posted Today, 11:44 AM
get ready for me to start talking in games. Have I got a lot to say
Posted Today, 11:44 AM
Seems like a decent deal, sold.
Posted Today, 11:55 AM
If I remember correctly, Tritton was a Mad Catz brand, and I think Newegg bought up a ton of leftover Mad Catz shit after they went under. The non-returnable, non-refundable thing likely has to do with it being a clearance product that they want to move, but if the headset is busted they'd probably replace it assuming they have more in stock to replace it with. You just can't return it for no reason, like you could most other products.
Posted Today, 12:34 PM
Posted Today, 12:48 PM
Might have been interested but just the the Gold headset at walmart clearance for $15. Already had Astro A10. Don't really need a third pair and no interest in titanfall. Good deal though for those that need a backup headset.
Posted Today, 12:53 PM
For $10 even if they suck they can't be any worse than the default earbuds that come with a PS4, which is what I am currently using.
Posted Today, 01:31 PM
Thanks OP needed a backup headset for when I forget to charge my Astro's. Tried to talk myself out of them since I already have Titanfall 2, but with GS/BB each giving $6 trade in or $4.80 cash I couldn't resist. They didn't even charge me tax.
Posted Today, 02:17 PM
Posted Today, 02:58 PM
Posted Today, 03:02 PM
Couldn't resist for $10. Thanks OP!
Posted Today, 03:33 PM
Posted Today, 03:37 PM
Posted Today, 07:20 PM
Thanks OP. Got in on the deal early this morning. Now these headphones can go next to the spare headphones that were $10 at BB last year. Can't wait to finally see what all the hype is with Titanfall.
Posted Today, 08:05 PM