TRITTON Kama Stereo Headset and titanfall 2 PS4 $10

Posted Today, 11:55 AM

Please note that this product is non-returnable and non-refundable. i found this odd on there page. what if you get a legit broken one?

If I remember correctly, Tritton was a Mad Catz brand, and I think Newegg bought up a ton of leftover Mad Catz shit after they went under. The non-returnable, non-refundable thing likely has to do with it being a clearance product that they want to move, but if the headset is busted they'd probably replace it assuming they have more in stock to replace it with. You just can't return it for no reason, like you could most other products.