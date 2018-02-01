Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

CAGcast #531: Hot Topics and Pockets

The gang discusses locked loot boxes, Overwatch and Ghost Recon updates, Xbox Game Pass, and a whole lot more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * - - - 5 votes

Red Dead Redemption Release date

By edny20, Yesterday, 09:19 PM

#1 edny20  

edny20

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

I'm sure most of you already know this, but just in case.  I preordered Red Dead Redemption from Best Buy.  I just received a notification that the release date isn't until 10/26/18 :(..


#2 dinovelvet   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3576 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

dinovelvet

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

In...for...10


#3 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   634 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

Isn’t this sooner than expected?

#4 Timmytime  

Timmytime

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

6 for me. Great deal. Thanks op!

#5 edny20  

edny20

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

I was hoping for a June release.. but I guess I can kill off my massive backlog of games.  I finally opened Shadow of War Mordor (I bought it over a year and a half ago)!


#6 dennisb407   Banned CAGiversary!   5147 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

Does it have HDMI?

#7 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

Wow, what a deal!  Thanks for posting in the DEALS section


#8 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12523 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

Now I know exactly how many years I gotta wait for a deal on this!


Posted Image

#9 edny20  

edny20

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Sorry , I guess I posted it in the wrong section.  Sarcasm is appreciated lol!


#10 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2709 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM

Deal of the Year!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


Posted Image
Posted Image

#11 sirtintly  

sirtintly

Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM

Shipping kills this for me


https://card.exophas...m/2/0/25140.png

#12 dkstariob   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   309 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

dkstariob

Posted Yesterday, 09:42 PM

Does GCU stack so that the release date is sooner?  


#13 edny20  

edny20

Posted Yesterday, 09:43 PM

Shipping kills this for me

You can do in store pickup and still get the deal!


#14 Kotor15   Okay kiddos, prepare to be schooled CAGiversary!   2766 Posts   Joined 2.8 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM

This isn't what Blackbeard4886 died for.

#15 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM

In for 3. 1 to keep and 2 to flip.

#16 United_Korea   Gunpla Addict CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

United_Korea

Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM

Isn’t this sooner than expected?

Originally announced for Fall 2017, then delayed to Spring 2018, now delayed again to late 2018.


Final Fantasy XV is the most disappointing game ever made.

#17 Evilv6   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   78 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Evilv6

Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM

NO CAG16=NO BUY


#18 chubbyninja1319   Where's my stuff!? CAGiversary!   5342 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

chubbyninja1319

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

OP....bro....

 

giphy.gif


946009.png  

                   What? Oh hell no! Hold up. Huh? Oh okay.

 

#19 MisterAlexEsquire   Online interactions not rated. CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

MisterAlexEsquire

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

Nice! Got two. Thanks!  ^_~


#20 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2438 Posts   Joined 3.1 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM

Originally announced for Fall 2017, then delayed to Spring 2018, now delayed again to late 2018.

this is also the first date that seems plausible


#21 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20621 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

The best deal since sliced bread.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#22 Mostly Human   Turtle Soup CAGiversary!   1173 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Mostly Human

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

First one came out 8 years ago. Does he mean the 2nd one.

Part of the crew, part of the ship.

#23 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12523 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 10:11 PM

First one came out 8 years ago. Does he mean the 2nd one.

You mean 3rd one technically


Posted Image

#24 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

#1 best deal 2018, thanks op! In for 1337!

#25 Ferrari Racer   Banned CAGiversary!   6578 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

An early contender! 

 

qlzlCNe.png


<p><span style="font-size:12px;">Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.</span>

#26 Ferrari Racer   Banned CAGiversary!   6578 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

Don't let this thread distract you from the fact the Kinect adapters were in stock at BB 15min ago

 

https://www.ebay.com...k-/192444600415


<p><span style="font-size:12px;">Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.</span>
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy