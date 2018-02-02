Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

The gang talks Subnautica, Hunt: Showdown alpha, Celeste, Microsoft rumors, Nintendo news, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 2/4-2/10

By Tyrok, Today, 07:40 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1726 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:40 PM

New Releases:

  • :3ds: Nintendo Selects: The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds $19.99 (Available Monday)
  • :3ds: Nintendo Selects: Super Mario 3D Land $19.99 (Available Monday)
  • :3ds: Nintendo Selects: Ultimate NES Remix $19.99 (Available Monday)
  • :ps4: Shadow Of The Colossus $39.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :switch: Dragon Quest Builders $49.99 (Available Friday)

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed Origins $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: FIFA 18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty WWII $49.99 Save $10

Everything Else:

  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Controllers with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on a Controller and Stereo Headset with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 or 6 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Controller
  • Save 10%-30% on select Gaming collectibles

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Batman: Gotham by Gaslight $16.99 Save $3
  • Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Limited Edition Giftset $22.99 Save $2
  • Batman: Gotham by Gaslight 4K $27.99 Save $2
  • A Bad Moms Christmas $19.99 Save $3
  • Day of the Dead: Bloodline $14.99 Save $3
  • Only the Brave $19.99 Save $5
  • Suburbicon $19.99 Save $8
  • Homeland: Season Six $34.99

#2 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17561 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

Tempted by AC:O, but will probably wait.

Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#3 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12527 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 07:47 PM

C'mon unadvertised sales...


Posted Image

#4 Shadowsteal123   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   587 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

Shadowsteal123

Posted Today, 07:57 PM

Tempted by AC:O, but will probably wait.

If you missed the $24 glitch. It's best to wait until it gets that price again.


#5 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 08:11 PM

Man I have already bought DQ: Builders twice... should I buy it again...


#6 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3850 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 08:13 PM

DQ builders is so good, hate that these switch ports aren't budget priced.

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#7 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   2967 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 08:31 PM

Tempted by AC:O, but will probably wait.

It's really good! I paid $35 on Black Friday and do not have any regrets. 


Currently Playing: TOO MANY GAMES EDITION!

:ps4: Monster Hunter World and Raiden V |  :xb1: Cuphead  |  Switch Celeste  | 

 

#8 adonfraz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   289 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

adonfraz

Posted Today, 08:43 PM

My wallet is safe this week.


515771.png

 

 

 

#9 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1527 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted Today, 08:56 PM

A reminder that the $10 Codes we got for Store-Pick up expire tomorrow. 


#10 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

Another underwhelming ad. Deals are the same old offerings.

 

IDK to me it seems like BB sales have really gone downhill ever since GCU had its price lowered to $30. Not to mention the black friday deals I scored from them didnt even apply GCU...seems moot nowadays.


#11 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 09:06 PM

DQ builders is so good, hate that these switch ports aren't budget priced.

Yeah usually that would be the case but I think the Switch #1 is so darn popular and #2 the games are expensive to put on the Switch in the first place. IMO it would be a bad move for them to discount the game right off the bat. On the other hand it would be a bad move to NOT discount this game after a couple months, as it will surely get buried by then.

 

But having played this great little game...it's good but not worth $50. That's expensive for what amounts to an indie-scale game.


#12 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Today, 09:10 PM

Woo hoo! Bad Mom's Christmas. Gonna get the steelbook!

#13 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 09:13 PM

Tempted by AC:O, but will probably wait.

Was it more tempting this week than the last 10 times it was on sale for the same price? It was just this price two weeks ago.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy