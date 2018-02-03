Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

CAGcast #532: Bullish on Mario, Bearish on Atari

The gang talks Subnautica, Hunt: Showdown alpha, Celeste, Microsoft rumors, Nintendo news, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception (PS4) And Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth (PS4) $29.99 Each At Bestbuy ($23.99 With GCU)

By Flash Strife, Today, 01:27 AM

#1 Flash Strife   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   303 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Flash Strife

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

Mask of Truth seems to be the launch edition with the slipcase and pillowcase though can't be sure since I haven't received mine yet. Also Mask of Deception came with an artbook and slipcase but it doesn't list it on the page and again can't be sure since these bonuses are for launch editions. Also if you have the $10 codes from the in-store pickup promotion back in November make sure you use them by tomorrow since they expire on the 3rd.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5747821

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5747819


#2 h4mx0r   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   181 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

h4mx0r

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

Jesus I almost forgot all about the $10 code. Thanks for the reminder!


h4mx0r.png

#3 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   270 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 07:08 AM

Mask of Deception is $29.99 on Amazon and appears to include the art book and slip case, whereas BB doesn't say anything about the bonus items.

 

So, get Mask of Truth from Best Buy and Mask of Deception from Amazon if you want all the goodies.


#4 Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted Today, 08:01 AM

If anyone would rather have the Vita versions they are on sale at Gamestop for $19.99. When I picked up a copy of each at Gamestop they both were launch editions, so it might be worth checking in store.

Amazon also price matched Mask of Truth for Vita, incase anybody would rather buy it there.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy