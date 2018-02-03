PSN Store 20% coupon in weekly PS Store email (YMMV)
“Special Limited Time Offer for Our Valued Reader
20% off total purchase
Ends 2/12/18 11:59 PT”
along with the code. Not sure if the code is the same for everyone or unique. (EDIT: They’re unique. Thanks for confirming guys) Be sure to check your email for the coupon and let us know in the comments if you did or didn’t get the coupon.
My code also starts with HS and ends with the number 6.
I just got an email too, it has a different code, starts with GR and ends with D. Nice.
Really wish Sony would figure out this email thing. Both of my accounts still don't get these emails.
You do get the weekly email every other week tho? If so, it’ll probably be there within an hour or 2...?
Jeez. I always get the "see what's new this week" emails except for the ones with the coupons. There's nothing I particularly want on PSN right now but I wonder why Sony seems to hate me in particular...
Yes I got one. Now to figure out what to use it on.
Lol same. Have been eyeing Celeste given how great the reviews for that game have been... definitely some loot boxes. Otherwise, I’m not sure. If only you could preorder with it.......
I get emails from PlayStation practically every day, and I usually get the ones with coupon codes in them, but I haven't gotten this one yet. They may be sending them in batches which I know is a common marketing practice. *fingers crossed*
I don't get anything even though the boxes are checked when I go onto my account online.
Anyone know how I can get them to send me the weekly emails again? I haven't gotten them for a month or so.
Finally! I finally get one of these silly codes.
I'll probably grab horizon complete.
Just got it.
I finally got one of these e-mails!
Is it too late to opt into Sony marketing mails to get this?
Hmmm... maybe now I will get Nitroplus Blasterz. With the 20% off code it's only $0.60 more than the lowest price it's gone on sale for. Although, if I keep waiting for it to be at least $9.00 again I could hold on to this code for next week's sale.
Definitely grabbing Horizon complete with this. May consider Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Ultimate. 36 with all the characters doesn't seem too bad.
I feel like this is the 3rd time in a row not receiving one of these coupons :(
I actually got one this time but I think I have all the games I need so I might be sending this code out. I also got a 40% off used games email from Gamestop so I might have to do some research before all of this stuff expires.
This. Where do I sign up for the newsletter? Is it on the blog? I can’t seem to find it. Thank you for any help.
Wow, I finally got one! First time in like two years. Thanks for the head up, duder.
I didn't get one, never get them, and the only ones I do get are ones related to trophies despite never receiving the promised special Horizon theme for platting it. Checking the boxes to allow emails in your account settings doesn't do squat.
Thanks for the heads up. I would miss these codes if not for these threads.
Too bad the sale this week is pretty bad. Maybe we'll get a decent sale next tuesday.
Got the code and email on my throwaway account (not my main one, though). Started getting the weekly emails around the start of the year, although I don't believe I had done anything different to trigger the change. Regular account just receives receipts and more recently the spam-ish emails about stuff like Shadow of the Colossus etc, but still no weekly emails. The mystery continues.
sony still loves me... got one too.