Fry's Ads 2/4-10

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$3.99
Hori 3DS AC Power Adapter Charger
$6.99
3DS XL Super Mario Neoprene Icon Case Pouch
$19.99
DreamGear 20-in-1 Essentials Kit for New 3DS XL
$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$34.99
Destiny 2
UFC 3
$39.99
Shadow of the Colossus (Avail. Tue.)
$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)
$59.99
The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Avail. Fri.)
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
PSVR Aim Controller w/ Farpoint (PSVR)
$89.99
Hori Apex Racing Wheel
$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $40 Gift Card - B&M only)
$399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $40 Gift Card - B&M only)
Switch
$49.99
Dragon Quest Builders (Avail. Fri.)
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Ztek Switch Bundle
$59.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$12.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership (B&M only)
$34.99
Destiny 2
UFC 3
$49.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
White Wireless Controller
$54.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
Grey/Green Wireless Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2 (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
PC
$14.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse
$34.99
Asus Cerberus Keyboard
$39.99
Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse
$49.97
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Patriot Viper V730 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$59.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB USB Gaming Headset
$69.97
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
$89.99
Hori Apex Racing Wheel
$99.99
Alienware Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$38.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
Blu-Ray
$2.98
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
The Book Thief
Bull Durham
Dances With Wolves
Don Jon
Dream House
The Family (Blu+DVD)
The Fifth Element
The Good Shepherd
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Night Catches Us
Porky's
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Teen Wolf
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Watch
$4.99
The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)
Fiddler on the Roof
Gladiator
Grease
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Super 8 (Blu+DVD)
Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)
World War Z (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
10 Cloverfield Lane (Blu+DVD)
Atomic Blonde (Blu+DVD)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Colossal (Blu+DVD)
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
Dead Again in Tombstone
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Love Actually
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
$17.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)
$19.98
Ant-Man
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
Iron Man
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
$19.99
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu)
Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu)
San Andreas (4K+Blu)
Price varies
Home Again (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
DVD
Price varies
Atomic Blonde
Despicable Me 3
A Dog's Purpose
The Fate of the Furious
Girls Trip
Home Again
Jurassic World
Logan Lucky
The Mummy (2017)
Sing
Fry's Ads 2/4-10
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4504 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:20 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.