Fry's Ads 2/4-10

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$3.99

Hori 3DS AC Power Adapter Charger



$6.99

3DS XL Super Mario Neoprene Icon Case Pouch



$19.99

DreamGear 20-in-1 Essentials Kit for New 3DS XL



$149.99

Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$34.99

Destiny 2

UFC 3



$39.99

Shadow of the Colossus (Avail. Tue.)



$59.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)



$59.99

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Avail. Fri.)



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

PSVR Aim Controller w/ Farpoint (PSVR)



$89.99

Hori Apex Racing Wheel



$129.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $40 Gift Card - B&M only)



$399.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $40 Gift Card - B&M only)



Switch



$49.99

Dragon Quest Builders (Avail. Fri.)



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Ztek Switch Bundle



$59.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons



XBox One



$12.99

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition



$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership (B&M only)



$34.99

Destiny 2

UFC 3



$49.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)

White Wireless Controller



$54.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)

Grey/Green Wireless Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2 (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



PC



$14.99

Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse



$34.99

Asus Cerberus Keyboard



$39.99

Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse



$49.97

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Patriot Viper V730 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$59.99

Corsair Void Pro RGB USB Gaming Headset



$69.97

Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset



$89.99

Hori Apex Racing Wheel



$99.99

Alienware Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$38.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Sega Genesis Classic Game Console



Blu-Ray



$2.98

22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

Baby Mama

The Book Thief

Bull Durham

Dances With Wolves

Don Jon

Dream House

The Family (Blu+DVD)

The Fifth Element

The Good Shepherd

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Night Catches Us

Porky's

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Teen Wolf

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Watch



$4.99

The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)

Fiddler on the Roof

Gladiator

Grease

The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Ride Along (Blu+DVD)

Super 8 (Blu+DVD)

Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)

World War Z (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

10 Cloverfield Lane (Blu+DVD)

Atomic Blonde (Blu+DVD)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

Colossal (Blu+DVD)

Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)

Dead Again in Tombstone

A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)

Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)

Get Out (Blu+DVD)

Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Love Actually

The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)

Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Sing (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)



$17.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)

Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)



$19.98

Ant-Man

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)

Iron Man

Thor

Thor: The Dark World



$19.99

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu)

Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu)

San Andreas (4K+Blu)



Price varies

Home Again (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)



DVD



Price varies

Atomic Blonde

Despicable Me 3

A Dog's Purpose

The Fate of the Furious

Girls Trip

Home Again

Jurassic World

Logan Lucky

The Mummy (2017)

Sing

