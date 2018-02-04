Jump to content

Fry's Ads 2/4-10

By fidodido, Today, 07:20 AM

fidodido

Posted Today, 07:20 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$3.99
Hori 3DS AC Power Adapter Charger

$6.99
3DS XL Super Mario Neoprene Icon Case Pouch

$19.99
DreamGear 20-in-1 Essentials Kit for New 3DS XL

$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld

PS4 :ps4:

$34.99
Destiny 2
UFC 3

$39.99
Shadow of the Colossus (Avail. Tue.)

$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset (PSVR)

$59.99
The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Avail. Fri.)

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
PSVR Aim Controller w/ Farpoint (PSVR)

$89.99
Hori Apex Racing Wheel

$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console (w/ $40 Gift Card - B&M only)

$399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $40 Gift Card - B&M only)

Switch

$49.99
Dragon Quest Builders (Avail. Fri.)

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Ztek Switch Bundle

$59.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

$299.99
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Reg/Blue Joy-Cons

XBox One :xb1:

$12.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership (B&M only)

$34.99
Destiny 2
UFC 3

$49.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
White Wireless Controller

$54.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
Grey/Green Wireless Controller

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2 (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

PC :pc:

$14.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse

$29.99
Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse

$34.99
Asus Cerberus Keyboard

$39.99
Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse

$49.97
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Patriot Viper V730 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$59.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB USB Gaming Headset

$69.97
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$79.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

$89.99
Hori Apex Racing Wheel

$99.99
Alienware Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Miscellaneous

$38.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.98
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
The Book Thief
Bull Durham
Dances With Wolves
Don Jon
Dream House
The Family (Blu+DVD)
The Fifth Element
The Good Shepherd
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Night Catches Us
Porky's
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Teen Wolf
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Watch

$4.99
The Boxtrolls (Blu+DVD)
Fiddler on the Roof
Gladiator
Grease
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Super 8 (Blu+DVD)
Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)
World War Z (Blu+DVD)

$9.99
10 Cloverfield Lane (Blu+DVD)
Atomic Blonde (Blu+DVD)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Colossal (Blu+DVD)
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
Dead Again in Tombstone
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Love Actually
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)

$17.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)

$19.98
Ant-Man
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
Iron Man
Thor
Thor: The Dark World

$19.99
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu)
Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu)
San Andreas (4K+Blu)

Price varies
Home Again (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)

DVD :dvd:

Price varies
Atomic Blonde
Despicable Me 3
A Dog's Purpose
The Fate of the Furious
Girls Trip
Home Again
Jurassic World
Logan Lucky
The Mummy (2017)
Sing
 

 

